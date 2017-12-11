Customs adds on an hour for Christmas crush
(CNS): The Customs Department will be open for an extra hour most days over the two weeks to allow pick up of packages before Christmas. From today until Friday, 22 December, the Collections Office will close at 5:00pm instead of the usual closing time of 4:00pm but it will close at noon on Saturday, 16 December. The Customs Courier Office will be open regular hours and remain closed on Saturdays. Deputy Collector of Customs Kevin Walton said that, given the rise in imports during the Christmas season, the extension was to allow goods to be cleared before the holidays.
“We want our customers’ holiday experience to be a very happy one, so we have decided to extend the hours to help facilitate trade,” he said.
Category: Local News
DVDL is open Wednesday’s and Fridays, until 7pm! Went there last Thursday, and I only waited for 30 minutes before being served.
I asked the clerk why it wasn’t busy, and she told me about the opening hours on those days. So it should easing up the crowd during the days.
Great idea whoever thought of it….especially this time of the year!
Only 30 minutes. Talk about low expectations.
No thanks! I have better things to do with my life than watch some rude sloth open my kids’ Christmas presents and then charge me for the privilege. That’s if they arrive at all. This year I’ve let everyone know not to send gifts to Cayman.
you will spend hours, if not days with this new system, trying to clear your goods. seems as if customer officers forgot they have an actual job and seem to reject ever order that goes in. only to waste your time. Maybe its a GREAT system, but its the WRONG time of the year to implement.
Seriously…staying open until 5pm should not be commended, it should be the norm.
I’d rather stab myself in the eyes with rusty nails than go to collect a package from these clowns.
Merry Christmas.
Hmm, I was thinking more along the lines of disembowelling myself with a stick b
