Customs adds on an hour for Christmas crush

(CNS): The Customs Department will be open for an extra hour most days over the two weeks to allow pick up of packages before Christmas. From today until Friday, 22 December, the Collections Office will close at 5:00pm instead of the usual closing time of 4:00pm but it will close at noon on Saturday, 16 December. The Customs Courier Office will be open regular hours and remain closed on Saturdays. Deputy Collector of Customs Kevin Walton said that, given the rise in imports during the Christmas season, the extension was to allow goods to be cleared before the holidays.

“We want our customers’ holiday experience to be a very happy one, so we have decided to extend the hours to help facilitate trade,” he said.

