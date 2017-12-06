Cubans injured after boat runs aground on Brac

(CNS): Three Cuban migrants received minor injuries Monday when their boat ran aground on the rocks in Cayman Brac. The Department of Immigration (DOI) confirmed that three Cuban men were stranded on the Sister Island after their makeshift vessel was completely destroyed. The group remained in immigration custody in Cayman Brac Tuesday evening, awaiting transfer to Grand Cayman.

Officials said that there are currently 26 Cubans at the Immigration Detention Centre. Numbers have fallen in recent months as the flow of migrants from the neighboring island has slowed down this year.

