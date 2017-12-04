Crashes, hit-and-runs and DUIs continue

(CNS): With another 27 collisions over the weekend, including drunken smashes, out of control drivers and hit-and-runs, police were again raising concerns about rogue, drunk and unlicensed drivers on the roads. Following some of the smashes, several people landed in hospital, including a cyclist who was hit by a truck that left the scene and a truck driver who was involved in a crash with a Jaguar. Once again senior officers with the RCIPS reminded drivers that driving with a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit, in uninsured and unlicensed vehicles or leaving the scene of accidents are all unacceptable breaches of the road code.

“Incidents this weekend continue to show a disregard that some motorists have for traffic laws, and the RCIPS remains concerned about the potential for injury in such cases,” police said.

Some of the more serious collisions included an incident just before midnight on Sunday, when a Honda ACTY truck was involved in a crash with a Jaguar S-Type sedan on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. The truck overturned and the Jaguar sustained front end damage. The drivers of both vehicles and the passenger of the Jaguar were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Honda underwent surgery and is currently still in hospital in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Jaguar were treated and released.

On Saturday night around 10:00pm police were called to a report of a hit-and-run incident on Esterley Tibbetts Highway near to Lakeside Apartments. While travelling south, a cyclist was knocked off his bicycle by a light coloured van, which then drove off. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police also pulled over a white van which was speeding and swerving into the turning lane while officers were patrolling the West Bay Road in the early hours of Saturday. When the driver was breath tested he was found to be more than two times over the legal limit for alcohol and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Further checks revealed that the truck was not licensed or insured.

