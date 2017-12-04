Crashes, hit-and-runs and DUIs continue
(CNS): With another 27 collisions over the weekend, including drunken smashes, out of control drivers and hit-and-runs, police were again raising concerns about rogue, drunk and unlicensed drivers on the roads. Following some of the smashes, several people landed in hospital, including a cyclist who was hit by a truck that left the scene and a truck driver who was involved in a crash with a Jaguar. Once again senior officers with the RCIPS reminded drivers that driving with a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit, in uninsured and unlicensed vehicles or leaving the scene of accidents are all unacceptable breaches of the road code.
“Incidents this weekend continue to show a disregard that some motorists have for traffic laws, and the RCIPS remains concerned about the potential for injury in such cases,” police said.
Some of the more serious collisions included an incident just before midnight on Sunday, when a Honda ACTY truck was involved in a crash with a Jaguar S-Type sedan on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. The truck overturned and the Jaguar sustained front end damage. The drivers of both vehicles and the passenger of the Jaguar were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Honda underwent surgery and is currently still in hospital in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Jaguar were treated and released.
On Saturday night around 10:00pm police were called to a report of a hit-and-run incident on Esterley Tibbetts Highway near to Lakeside Apartments. While travelling south, a cyclist was knocked off his bicycle by a light coloured van, which then drove off. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Police also pulled over a white van which was speeding and swerving into the turning lane while officers were patrolling the West Bay Road in the early hours of Saturday. When the driver was breath tested he was found to be more than two times over the legal limit for alcohol and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Further checks revealed that the truck was not licensed or insured.
It seems posting accident reports and driving advice is not working. Mainly because the lawless dont give a sh*t . This strategy is not working so its time to adopt a new one.
Here’s a few ideas:
1. How about giving speeders points on their licence. If they are caught twice they lose their licence and have to resit a driving test before getting it back.
2. Breathalize anyone involved in an accident.
3. Create a data base that links with the Driver Licencing Department to capture expired vehicle licences and owners of said vehicles.
4. Make drivers resit their driving test if they lose their licence through DUI.
5. Visible Police presence on the roads at all times.
The police need a strategy that combines tougher penalties with a focus on changing behaviour through driver education. This is not a quick fix but it will have more of an impact than the status quo.
RCIPS are asleep at the switch and things will get worse over the holidays.
Imagine what the normal rolling weekend tally might be if the police were actually doing their daily job in the community and not being dispatched in hindsight to crash sites.
27 in one weekend, even by Cayman standards, that is crazy.
I’d guess on any given weekend, 25% of cars shouldn’t be on the road, either through inebriation, no license, no insurance, no inspection, no sticker, or just plain unroadworthy through bald tyres/lights faulty/cracked windshield/complete POS.
