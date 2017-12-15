Cooperation helps woman avoid jail over loaded gun

(CNS): A local woman who was facing a serious firearms charge walked away from court Thursday, after a judge found exceptional circumstances as a result of her cooperation and assistance to the police. Juliette Latham (29) from Newlands evaded what could have been a mandatory jail term of seven years after pleading guilty to possession of an unlicensed loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in connection with an incident near Calico Jack’s in April 2016. Justice Charles Quin handed Latham an 18-month sentence, which was cut for the time she had spent in jail on remand and on a curfew on bail to seven months, which he suspended for two years.

The judge said Latham was not getting off lightly but it reflected the circumstances of the case, in which her cooperation and help to the police, despite the threats she faced, had led to the gun’s owner admitting possession.

Latham was said to have been in possession of the gun for just a fleeting moment when Kaylan Hunter, who was standing by her at the beach bar when police turned up, thrust the loaded pistol at her and told her to move with it. Terrified and acting instinctively, she pushed the gun under her clothing and walked away towards the beach. The court heard that Latham did not know what to do, but she was apprehended by officers and as soon as she was arrested she gave a full account and cooperated with the police.

The judge said the circumstances were exceptional and this allowed him to deviate from the mandatory minimum sentence, as he handed down the suspended sentence. The judge said it seemed from reports that Latham had great potential but had been hanging with a bad crowd. Justice Quin urged Latham to keep away from drugs and people who associate with crime, as he warned that should she breach the conditions of the suspended sentence, she could end up back in jail.

Kaylan Hunter, who admitted to possession of the same gun on the morning his trial was due to start, is expected to be sentenced in January.

Category: Courts, Crime