Concessions renewed for builders and developers

(CNS Business): The government will be continuing the flat 15% import duty rate on building materials imported to Grand Cayman for another year, officials have confirmed. The duty cut has been running for several years and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart claimed the concession was working and helping to boost the economy. “The government is committed on ensuring that our economy is on a path towards long-term sustainability that brings prosperity and employment opportunities for our people,” he said as he announced the continuation of the concession.

