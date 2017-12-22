Child seriously injured by ferocious dog
(CNS): An 8-year-old girl sustained a serious injury to her ear and other wounds when she was bitten by a ferocious dog that broke free from its tether at a home in Prospect. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surround the attack by what was believed to be a pit bull yesterday evening at around 5pm on Birch Avenue. The dog, which was tied up at the property, escaped its lead in the yard where two children who were staying at the house were playing and chased after them.
The dog bit the girl several times inflicting a serious bite to her ear in particular, the RCIPS stated. She was taken to hospital by ambulance and is said to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.
When the police arrived the dog was still loose and as they attempted to contain the animal it charged at them. The officers drew their weapons but did not fire as the dog backed off. An animal control officer who had arrived was able to gain control and take custody of the animal with help from the police officers.
Category: Local News, Police
The situation is pretty bad in Prospect, as daft as it sounds I drive to a safer place on a morning to start my run as it’s not worth the risk running down my own street (Marina Drive). People should not have dogs if they just intend to leave them chained up in their gardens. I have an 8 year daughter as well, hopefully the young girl injured will make a full recovery my best wishes to her.
A child, a little girl was savagely attacked by a dog, her ear was ripped off and all comments, but one, are about anything but the horror this child had experienced. Not a word of empathy. Caymankind.
It should be illegal to tie dogs up, this kind of treatment will always lead to a viscous dog. Also, owners need to be made responsible for the actions of their animals.
About time the whole issue of dogs is addressed. I walk the beach every day and get nipped/bitten at least twice a month by dogs not kept on a leash. I also have words on a weekly basis with dog owners who do not pick up doggy poop on beach and street. Lastly, have people noticed the rise in blue bags of doggy poop being simply left on beach, road and footpaths (great advert for Cayman)? Is Cayman is being overrun by irresponsible dog owners? It’s not the dogs fault
If imports are banned, the complimentary provision should be that any full bred or part bred males of the banned breed must be neutered and if not, the animal is subject to euthanisation and the owner to a hefty fine. That’s just plain ol’ common sense.
Amendment anyone?
Banning imports was just a lame-assed red herring made law by your typlical lame-assed government to placate the expat population. It never meant anything and never will.
Owner should be held responsible and charged.
YOU can believe that this dog owner will be held responsible, because DoA will have no say in this case . The way it should be when you keep such dangerous dogs .
Only if you can hit these irresponsible owners in the pocket book will you see a change in behavior. I do not even understand why we pass laws when there is never any intent to enforce them. I guess it all showmanship. I have called several times in regards to loose pit bulls in our neighborhood and zero action. Absolutely no one in government seems to give a damn other than collecting their fat check and getting whatever perks they can grab.
All such dogs should be culled.
Rapists too.
Terrorists too.
Can we imagine what is going to happen to this young kid for the rest of her life . She’s not going to want to go near another dog because of this . I think that something need to be done with dog ownership Laws and not euthanize the animals because the owner of the animals wouldn’t have learned anything and the abuse and negligence would continue.
I have to believe that the only thing that will change this behavior of animal abuse and neglect , is some hard prison time and some heavy fines . I would think that this dog owner should be worried if the little girl parents decide to get a Lawyer.
A good parent would start rehabilitation right away and not allow this child to grow up living in fear of dogs. Sadly many parents would just accept their child is scarred for life. Not mine. My kid would be taught proper dog safety rules, and be walking all my neighbours dogs within weeks. It’s called parenting. The parent is responsible for how this kid grows up. Not some dog who bit her when she was 8.
You are such a smart a$$. And everybody else are dumb. Dog safety rules? She was attacked. And please donate money for this child counseling. PTSD is not a laughing matter.
Name calling. Typical. Smart I am and any smart parent would take the proper measures to ensure the child is not scarred and not let her live in fear. But that takes actual parenting. A lot to ask of many around here.
My son at 2 years old was bitten in the face by a dog on Christmas day. His lip was torn and required stitching, his eye lids were scratched, the dog was a Cayman mutt and not a pit-bull. By the next week he was wanting to pet a giant great-dane at Camana Bay. Children are more resilient that you would imagine if you do not fill their head with frightful thoughts…
Sad for the child and I hope a speedy recovery. One question I would like to raise with the C.I. Govt and DOA, considering you have ban these breeds from being imported but ok to breed from the stock that is on island, have these 2 institutions took into consideration when they implemented the law that inbreeding would occur and in my opinion would make the breed more vicious than an imported pure breed pit bull – a recipe for disaster if you ask me.
Oi! Get your own moniker. The real Pit Bull has no views on these things. A properly bred Englishman would generally always want a good gun dog, but I appreciate that other nationalities and classes might have different views.
As your stalker of many years, Pit Bull, (and thank you for your comments about my post celebrating my Moët drinking about your return to these pages) , I was horrified that CNS allowed some illiterate twat to use your name. But, erm, your post about a properly bred Englishman/ gun dog was a bit feeble, especially by your standards. Are you sure you aren’t dealing with early onset dementia? I am concerned.
Really it does not matter what the laws states, because the laws here are selectively enforced, or not enforced at all.
Even if any iota of pitbull blood made the animal illegal for either importation, local breeding, or even existence it would not matter. ‘Cause bobo, our MLAs just do not give a damn about this issue. They do not live in neighborhoods where this is a problem. They are very busy trying to get what they can for them and there own.
And frankly I think you are selfish for caring about the well being of the people of Cayman whilst Target still has free shipping on orders over $100. I mean do you want your elected officials to miss out on those kind of deals just because there are vicious dogs mauling your children.
Pit Bulls are illegal.
The police refuse to enforce the law.
Children get injured or even killed.
The police should be sued for incompetence or negligence. Their refusal to enforce even the simplest of laws is astounding. These are not victimless crimes.
Laws are only suggestive in Absurdistan, especially if the person breaching the law is a woter. Rotten boroughs make rotten governance.
They arent illegal actually. All dogs are nice until treated badly. These mutts and chihuahas bite just as much. Its the people that make them this way, they should do the jail time and pay for this poor childs injuries
there is a dangerous dogs law. Why don’t you read it
Actually they are illegal but since the police pretend not to know that fact, I can hardly blame you for not knowing it.
Umm yeah, pit bull bite=chihuahua bite. Same thing. Alligators are sweethearts too if raised correctly.
it generally is the owner and not the breed…. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/dog-breed-most-likely-to-attack-bite-you-revealed-a7166296.html
Not really legitimate support as Labradors are also the most common dog pet and the survey is number of occurrence regardless of population. The poor young lady from Virginia probably USED to support same nurture vs nature argument.
People who keep their dogs chained in yard don’t care about their dogs. They are lawn ornaments to them. So when a dog gets loose from being tied up 24/7 obviously it goes nuts. Overly excited because it has never felt any sort of freedom. Likely just wanted to play with the kid. Loser owners, turds breeding them to make a few a bucks, wannabe gangsters acting all tough with their “bully” dogs and no laws enforced whatsoever because no one in the govt gives a crap. Old news. It’s just like all the other laws never enforced, no one cares so why obey? Vicious humans.
A friend of mine in Bodden Town lives opposite a yard where three dogs are chained 24/7 and the owner of the yard is a policeman. It’s part of our Caymanian “culture”.
We haven’t seen anything yet. Criminals with dogs.
Relax…
These dogs are bred for violence it’s genetic. If it was two dogs the girl would have been dead. These dogs need to be euthanized and their owners fined heavily.
My neighbor has two, they nearly manage to climb over the fence when you pass by on the road. They may make it over the fence one day and attack one of my kids, then what? Then I go to jail.
Count down to pit bull apologists in 3.2.1…
There’s nothing to apologize for. They were bred for violence towards other dogs. They were also bred to be friendly and loyal to humans and are naturally friendlier towards humans than many other breeds. You clearly don’t have dogs or understand breeding and basic dog behavior. Do some proper research on dog breeds.
Why then 11.42pm are pit bulls banned in so many countries and are the most common breed to be banned.
Because humans suck! I’ve met many sweet pit bulls. I’ve met way more asshole humans than dogs.
You must be fun at parties.
You can also blame humans for experimenting and mixing breeds into violent ones. Its almost a prelude to future human cloning. I think in the Jewish bible it condemns the mixing of breeds and that for a reason.
They are an easy target. Strong jaws, muscular etc. Media making people afraid. The gullible believing everything they see on tv. Wannabe to tough guys trying to look tough. Many reasons. It basically comes down to losers who are too lazy to train the breed but want to look cool walking around with one. Much like dog owners around here.
same reason flick knives are
My right to show off my anger issues and lack of class by owning such a beast is more important than the safety of children. And when they are not chewing on the throats of kids they make such kind lovely pets.
solution: $1,000 dollar dog licenses & $10,000 dollar fines for those found without licenses.
but that would mean cig doing something including enforcement…so we know that won’t happen….
goodnight….zzzzzzzzzzzzz
Ya didn’t even need to wake up for that one.
I really do like this idea, but can you assure me that our MLAs be exempt from these onerous fees? They are far to busy shopping in the States for this frivolousness.
shoulda shot it…i am reading of a woman who was mauled to death in new york!? they dangerous dogs and it always a risk to have them around!😨
Lawless society, dog bites girl and scars her for life physically and mentally, police fail to shoot dog when charges, lol, it’s a mess
shoulda gon to skool. i am reading of a comment in cayman. dey dangerous people who not edukated…always a risk to have them around
who cares??…
we live in a lawless society where locals are in a head first race to the bottom of gangster culture….
thank god for expat dominated gated communities….
You are prejudice. Every society has drugs and criminals. Drugs and dogs do not naturally occur in Cayman. They were brought here… along with the rubbish we have on the fool tube.
Racist much?!
what does that even mean?….did you you see on E! entertainment???
You seem to be lost. Back to the Middle East with you.
I would have put it down now question and charged the owner.
The owner(s) should serve jail time and a serious fine related to their income and the dog should to be euthanized.
Certain breeds of dogs are not allowed here for so long, that it is practically impossible to own one.
So all owners of these breeds can be fined and the dogs can be removed.
I know of MLA’s that own dogs like that, so don’t expect anything.
And that is the biggest problem on this dumb island, there are laws for almost everything, but the problem is the enforcement.
Laws don’t work if they are not enforced.
The child could have been killed !!
The Govt. needs to get serious about these dogs. I understand its against the law to import them, but the ones in the island is allowed to breed. it should be against the law to breed these dogs and if the owners allow these dogs to breed then the the law should prosecute the owners.
I hope the little girl recovers fully from what must have been a very traumatic and terrifying event. The dog needs to be put down and the owner held accountable for not taking reasonable care to protect people from an obviously vicious animal.
