Child seriously injured by ferocious dog

(CNS): An 8-year-old girl sustained a serious injury to her ear and other wounds when she was bitten by a ferocious dog that broke free from its tether at a home in Prospect. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surround the attack by what was believed to be a pit bull yesterday evening at around 5pm on Birch Avenue. The dog, which was tied up at the property, escaped its lead in the yard where two children who were staying at the house were playing and chased after them.

The dog bit the girl several times inflicting a serious bite to her ear in particular, the RCIPS stated. She was taken to hospital by ambulance and is said to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

When the police arrived the dog was still loose and as they attempted to contain the animal it charged at them. The officers drew their weapons but did not fire as the dog backed off. An animal control officer who had arrived was able to gain control and take custody of the animal with help from the police officers.

