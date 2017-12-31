Cayman’s future looks bright, says Premier

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin set an optimistic note in his New Year’s Eve message to the country, maintaining that the “future remains bright” for the coming year. Reviewing the year and the May General Election, he said that based on feed-back he had received, “the vast majority of the country is happy, and relieved, with the government we formed”. McLaughlin said that the Unity government would build on the solid foundation left by the previous administration and had ambitious goals for this term.

He said that during 2018 the major projects of the last administration would continue, as well as several major initiatives to change the way government operates.

McLaughlin also spoke about the investment his government would make in education over the next two years following the passage of the first two-year budget last month that includes some $228 million funding for additional teachers and support staff and school infrastructure.

Noting the $180 million allocated to other infrastructure projects, including improved road networks, a new mental health facility and a new solid waste management facility, the premier said the coming year would also bring the completion of the Owen Roberts International expansions. He also said the development of a new Coast Guard and Border Protection agency was part of the administration’s commitment to addressing the problem of illegal guns, drugs and people.

He said the optimism in Cayman was helping to drive the economy. “And as our economy continues to grow, we have seen tremendous growth in employment opportunities for Caymanians, and Caymanian unemployment continues its downward trend,” he said.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year, the premier said that while “2017 may have provided

personal challenges for some of us, we can look back at the past year with the belief that there are brighter days ahead”.

