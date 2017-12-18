Cayman regulator supports net neutrality

(CNS): In contrast to the telecoms regulator in the United States, OfReg, the Cayman Islands’ regulator, continues to support net neutrality, which ensures that all internet traffic is treated equally by the internet service providers (ISPs). Last week, in a hugely unpopular move, the US Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality rules, which will allow ISPs to speed up or slow down, or even block, service for websites, potentially creating a two-tiered internet highway that favours large established businesses. Digicel, like the US providers, has welcomed deregulation in the US and urged similar moves in their own market in the Caribbean.

While there are no Cayman laws or regulations that directly cover this issue, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office, known as OfReg, like its predecessor, the Information and Communications Technology Authority, supports net neutrality, according to Alee Fa’amoe, OfReg Executive Director for ICT.

Noting that the regulator “is closely monitoring developments within the industry”, Fa’amoe said the regulations “are under consideration to provide greater clarity to both consumers and the ICT industry”.

In 2010, the ICTA upheld net neutrality rules following public consultation on the matter, though it appears that legislators have dragged their feet in making the changes to the law recommended by ICTA.

In answer to questions from CNS, Fa’amoe stated, “The specific 2010 suggested changes were not addressed directly.” However, the the Utility Regulation and Competition Law, which passed in 2016 and was implemented early 2017, gave OfReg, the new umbrella regulator that included ICT, greater powers “to address and rectify these types of issues”, he said.

“Consumer protection is not only a key element of the Law, but is also a focus of the Office,” Fa’amoe added, pointing to OfReg’s ongoing consultation on proposed Consumer Protection Regulations.

Indicating that another consultation for the industry is planned for early next year, he said, “In terms of regulations affecting ISPs, broadband regulations will be the subject of an upcoming consultation planned for early 2018.”

In any public discussion on the matter, net neutrality is likely to be a hot topic, as internet providers tend to favour deregulation. In anticipation of the FCC’s 14 December decision, Digicel issued a release on 23 November, calling it a “victory for telecoms, consumers and economies”, as it urged Caribbean regulators “to take note and not simply apply a blanket one size fits all approach in their markets”.

Digicel, like the ISPs in the United States, claims that it will not “throttle”, or slow down, some websites, saying it supports an open internet. However, it takes issue with internet giants Google and Facebook, which, they say “notably invest no money in infrastructure, while stifling innovation and seriously hampering the telecoms companies who provide and pay for the Internet networks”.

The Caribbean-based ISP stated, “The new approach now being put forward by the FCC recognises that micro-managing the internet leads to reduced investment in broadband networks and creates unnecessary red tape and uncertainty for investors. It recognises that not all traffic on the Internet needs to be treated in the same way and gives freedom and flexibility to network operators and content providers to offer a wider range of services so that consumers can choose the one that suits them.”

The Digicel statement continued, “The move by the FCC in the US to a more light touch form of internet regulation is designed to encourage investment in networks. This is instructive for the markets of the Caribbean where the positive economic impact of broadband access is evident but where the most investment in broadband networks is needed. Digicel believes that this is important to ensure that the Caribbean is a key player in the digital economy and that it is not only regions such as Silicon Valley that benefit from the online revolution.”

Nevertheless, deregulation could enable Digicel or another ISP to legally throttle certain websites in favour of others. Currently, this is not allowed and Fa’amoe said that OfReg “would take issue with such interference with a consumer’s use of an ICT service”. The regulator “does have powers to sanction licensees”, he said, “the exact nature of which would be entirely dependent upon the specific nature of the misbehaviour”.

See the ICTA’s consultation and decision on net neutrality (ICT Decision 2010-4): A Policy for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and Similar Technologies

