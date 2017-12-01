Cayman anole becomes cover pin-up for 2018
(CNS): You may not have heard of the website Anole Annals, but it’s is a key resource for scientists and fans of Anolis lizards, and the Cayman Islands’ endemic Anolis conspersus, also known as the Cayman blue-throated anole, has become the pin-up for its 2018 calendar. The beautiful image, depicting one several rare species that eventually gained some form of protection through the National Conservation Law, was taken by Dutch wildlife photographer Thijs van den Burg. As the first place winner in the website’s annual competition, it appears on the cover of the calendar.
The unique and beautiful lizard’s protection could be short lived, however, as the current government has begun work to review and possibly repeal the only law ever passed in Cayman that offered any kind of protection to anoles and other native and endemic reptiles in Cayman besides the blue iguanas.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Nope, this is a perfect example why evolution is right, because the idiots win the Darwin Award, while the better drivers live onto the next day to spread their genes. Of course there will always be a new set of idiots being born everyday and some may live onto the next day, but that is because the cirumsances have changed. You cant separate evolution from the environment that creates the scenarios and beautiful variations.
God is real and he created evolution
Convenient
Evolutions is real and out of the many gods that have existed over the centuries, your God’s message created by men is the most popular -that is all, survivor of the species on a philosophical level.
True, but as a deist, I don’t think a macro type evolution is behind the array of so many species on the earth.
The lizard photo with its designs and colors, I find beautifully demonstrates
it wasn’t by chance or came from nothing 🙄
But Christianity demands a believe in a theistic god not a deistic one. Deism cannot be used either to support intelligent design as they are mutually exclusive once on accepts that species have changed and emerged over time.
That convinced me. Did it convince you?
When you observe the genetic details, shapes, and colors of the Anolis lizard, to me, it is a testimony that Natural selection is not just by chance; or else, scientists would have been able to find fossils showing myriads of trail-and-error in nature that fell on the wayside. If Natural selection was by chance (as atheists claim) you would have thousands or millions of misfits until nature got it right!
Yes … considering the beauty of this particular Anolis lizard, you can not help but surmize that an Intelligent Designer is in control of the Natural selection 😁
CNS: “If Natural selection was by chance (as atheists claim) you would have thousands or millions of misfits until nature got it right!” – which happens to be exactly what happened. 99.9% of all species that have ever lived on earth are now extinct. That’s not thousands or millions but billions of species.
To learn more about evolution, I would recommend watching an excellent 7-part television series called “Evolution”. Here’s the link to part 1.
To some extent, I am denying evolution. But I don’t see it negates the fact of an Intelligent Designer.
But thanks, I will look at the link 🤓🖒
Tragic. The crazies had to give up on “it all happened by magic”, so they tried this “intelligent design” nonsense. “Whoever”designed the human spine when an upright standing creature has a skeleton better suited in parts for walking on all fours was not intelligent. But Unison, do explain what was remotely intelligent about the “design” of the laryngeal nerve of a giraffe.
Always hilarious when fundamentalists and science deniers eat their own words because they are uninformed and uneducated. There is actual proof that we can discern supporting evolution, yet somehow they think we are the ridiculous ones for believing in it. Feel free to believe in whatever religion you choose and feel free to believe in evolution, the two can coexist if you are willing to allow yourself to see past your bible. When you use your religion to attack science don’t expect the more rational among us not to fire back, critical thinking is a two way street and clearly you’re blind to anything but your opinion.
CNS great job
Last week a new species of bird evolved. Exactly how much more evidence do you need?
Wow, a week’s evolving process, would have like to see that with the special effects 😆
One can see evolution operating incredibly quickly, much more quickly than thought until quite recently. Have a look at experiments such as the Lenski experiments with E. Coli or Endler and Reznick’s guppy camouflage experiments. Recently it has been discovered that British blue tits are evolving to have shorter beaks than northern European blue tits as a response to the British habit of putting bird feed out in mesh feeders.
Really the concept of a species is a misleading concept since it is only a reference to the temporary state of a group of creatures, given they are all placed on an evolutionary timeline up to the date of extinction of the branch of creatures in question.
