Cayman anole becomes cover pin-up for 2018
(CNS): You may not have heard of the website Anole Annals, but it’s is a key resource for scientists and fans of Anolis lizards, and the Cayman Islands’ endemic Anolis conspersus, also known as the Cayman blue-throated anole, has become the pin-up for its 2018 calendar. The beautiful image, depicting one several rare species that eventually gained some form of protection through the National Conservation Law, was taken by Dutch wildlife photographer Thijs van den Burg. As the first place winner in the website’s annual competition, it appears on the cover of the calendar.
The unique and beautiful lizard’s protection could be short lived, however, as the current government has begun work to review and possibly repeal the only law ever passed in Cayman that offered any kind of protection to anoles and other native and endemic reptiles in Cayman besides the blue iguanas.
When you observe the genetic details, shapes, and colors of the Anolis lizard, to me, it is a testimony that Natural selection is not just by chance; or else, scientists would have been able to find fossils showing myriads of trail-and-error in nature that fell on the wayside. If Natural selection was by chance (as atheists claim) you would have thousands or millions of misfits until nature got it right!
Yes … considering the beauty of this particular Anolis lizard, you can not help but surmize that an Intelligent Designer is in control of the Natural selection 😁
CNS: “If Natural selection was by chance (as atheists claim) you would have thousands or millions of misfits until nature got it right!” – which happens to be exactly what happened. 99.9% of all species that have ever lived on earth are now extinct. That’s not thousands or millions but billions of species.
To learn more about evolution, I would recommend watching an excellent 7-part television series called “Evolution”. Here’s the link to part 1.
To some extent, I am denying evolution. But I don’t see it negates the fact of an Intelligent Designer.
But thanks, I will look at the link 🤓🖒
CNS I love you,
Diogenes
Tragic. The crazies had to give up on “it all happened by magic”, so they tried this “intelligent design” nonsense. “Whoever”designed the human spine when an upright standing creature has a skeleton better suited in parts for walking on all fours was not intelligent. But Unison, do explain what was remotely intelligent about the “design” of the laryngeal nerve of a giraffe.
Always hilarious when fundamentalists and science deniers eat their own words because they are uninformed and uneducated. There is actual proof that we can discern supporting evolution, yet somehow they think we are the ridiculous ones for believing in it. Feel free to believe in whatever religion you choose and feel free to believe in evolution, the two can coexist if you are willing to allow yourself to see past your bible. When you use your religion to attack science don’t expect the more rational among us not to fire back, critical thinking is a two way street and clearly you’re blind to anything but your opinion.
CNS great job
Poor female anoles don’t get any love or recognition… Equal rights for female anoles!!
Maybe the females should step up in the game of evolution!
