Cayman anole becomes cover pin-up for 2018

(CNS): You may not have heard of the website Anole Annals, but it’s is a key resource for scientists and fans of Anolis lizards, and the Cayman Islands’ endemic Anolis conspersus, also known as the Cayman blue-throated anole, has become the pin-up for its 2018 calendar. The beautiful image, depicting one several rare species that eventually gained some form of protection through the National Conservation Law, was taken by Dutch wildlife photographer Thijs van den Burg. As the first place winner in the website’s annual competition, it appears on the cover of the calendar.

The unique and beautiful lizard’s protection could be short lived, however, as the current government has begun work to review and possibly repeal the only law ever passed in Cayman that offered any kind of protection to anoles and other native and endemic reptiles in Cayman besides the blue iguanas.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature