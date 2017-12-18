Cash taken in doorstep armed robbery
(CNS): A local business person was robbed of their takings Friday night in the Smith Road area of George Town. The victim had driven home after closing up at two night-time businesses in the centre of the capital. When the person reached home and parked the car, they were approached by two armed men, who got out of a black vehicle, dressed all in black, wearing hooded sweatshirts. Police said the robbers brandished handguns and demanded money, which the victim retrieved from the car. The men then left with the quantity of cash. No shots were fired and no one was harmed in the incident.
The robbery is under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
This is why we only accept bitcoin at our corner store.
2
0
they knew his routine , look for them in your business ,
6
1
This is the utopia u voted for please embrace it well they got cars ,boats ,helicopter, cameras and now 6 million dollar radios more foreign police than Quakers have oats yes Cayman paying for your very own demise???
23
2
They need to be put in Prison and be feed on bread and water only, beaten with cat of nine every week , then they would learn and understand crime don’t pay. Now it’s only a slap on the wrist and lots of good stuff in Northern prison, nothing to discourage them not to do any crime again and again.
10
3
When have you heard that the CCTVs solved any crime? Paid millions for them, with no results.
3
0
So this is like what happened recently to XXXXXX and the other lady at their own Residence. It is the same pattern and probally the same person. Its easy to rob by their very own door. The yards need more lightening. These lazy ole thieves need to be brought to justice. What about Government looking at all these places that are so dark in the surroundings. The thieves are identifying them so CUC etc need to identify them as well or the Government. If there was light around XXXXX road I don’t think they would have gone after him . There is already a pole there only needs another light on it. .
10
2
So it is someone’s else responsibility to “light up” a business persons yard? What about them putting up a few LED lights?
1
0
Really. Bussiness persons are still taking/keeping cash home at night? That is not a smart business practise. Not anymore anywhere.
34
3
Business owners need to carry guns and shoot those bastards. It’s ridiculous how prevalent these brazen armed robberies are and it’s high time a stop is put to these lazy degenerates.
20
6
Baloney. Just stop carrying around large sums of cash.
6
8
Where are they to put it? Night deposit at the banks? Like the one that recently announced half the services they used to provide will be cut shortly?
1
1