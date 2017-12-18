Cash taken in doorstep armed robbery

(CNS): A local business person was robbed of their takings Friday night in the Smith Road area of George Town. The victim had driven home after closing up at two night-time businesses in the centre of the capital. When the person reached home and parked the car, they were approached by two armed men, who got out of a black vehicle, dressed all in black, wearing hooded sweatshirts. Police said the robbers brandished handguns and demanded money, which the victim retrieved from the car. The men then left with the quantity of cash. No shots were fired and no one was harmed in the incident.

The robbery is under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

