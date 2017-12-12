Car thieves steal Suzuki Sidekick from GT
(CNS): While Hondas have proved to be a firm favourite among local car thieves, this weekend the auto bandits turned their attention to a Suzuki Sidekick, which they stole from Main Street in George Town between 8am on Wednesday, 6 December, and 7:30am Friday 8 December. The blue car, registration 166 484, was reported missing on Friday evening. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Dealing in stolen property – phones, electronics, jewellery, car parts – is very big and very profitable business in Cayman run by well organized criminals. We need to make it easier to prosecute and therefore less profitable. The criminals in Cayman are connected to other highly organized criminals in Jamaica, Central America, the US and even Europe. The people dealing in stolen goods in GT and Bodden Town and elsewhere are known to the police but our MLAs have tied the hands of the police and prosecutors behind their backs. We need to update our 100 year old laws as well as our policing methods in order to deal with it. At the moment police and prosecutors pay very little attention to dealing in stolen property as our laws make it very difficult to prosecute. Our outdated law was written at a time when everybody knew everybody and knew everybody’s property. It requires the police and prosecutors to prove that people caught with stolen property knew that it was stolen – which is almost impossible. We need to make possession of stolen property without a lawful excuse a criminal offence punishable by at least 5 years in prison.
0
0
Good luck to any victims of stolen property in the Cayman Islands – recovered or not. The ineptitude doesn’t stop with the RCIPS CID, it continues to the next level, where many of Cayman’s notorious thieves are magically and unilaterally “forgiven” by the DPP. Ask me how I know.
0
0
Dear RCIP,
its going to continue if you dont pull your socks up!! the reason they are getting out of control with this car theft is because the lack of police presence. Police will harass you for some damn tint but cannot do their job in finding car thieves? RCIPs, get your shit together!
8
5
What??!?!! Da police harass sombody for tint? I nah bleive it.
0
0
They just needed some Sidekicks parts for export , the biggest export business in the Cayman Island.
The Government should clamp down on these car thieves because I believe that they will soon be killing you for your car .
7
0