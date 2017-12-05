Car thieves steal another Honda Civic

(CNS): Car thieves’ attraction for Hondas shows no sign of abating, with the theft of another Honda Civic yesterday. Police said the 1995 silver car, registration 147 910, was taken sometime between 10:00pm on Sunday and 8:30am yesterday from an undisclosed location in West Bay. The theft follows the theft of a blue Honda Civic in Prospect overnight on Saturday-Sunday and a recent spate of thefts of Honda CRVs.

Anyone with information regarding this latest stolen car is asked to call 911 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

