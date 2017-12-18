Car thieves revert to vehicle of choice

(CNS): Police are reporting the theft of a 2000 burgundy Honda Civic, which was taken from Manse Road in Bodden Town sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday. After local car thieves opted to take a Suzuki Sidekick recently, they have reverted back to their favorite brand. In the latest case, however, the owner was unable to supply the police with a registration number. The matter is currently being investigated by officers in Bodden Town and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 649-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News