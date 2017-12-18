Car thieves revert to vehicle of choice
(CNS): Police are reporting the theft of a 2000 burgundy Honda Civic, which was taken from Manse Road in Bodden Town sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday. After local car thieves opted to take a Suzuki Sidekick recently, they have reverted back to their favorite brand. In the latest case, however, the owner was unable to supply the police with a registration number. The matter is currently being investigated by officers in Bodden Town and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 649-2220.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Jamaican Christmas!
The same people. Check the boats that take cargo to Jamaica.
Bodden Town again….also known by those of us who live here as Little Jamaica.
Don’t you journalists know that if you use the word ‘revert’ there is no need to follow it with the word ‘back’.
As journalists you should know how to use proper English!!! gosh man!
CNS: Yes, we know, but unbelievably, when one of our staff of three (yes, in the whole company) is off sick, mistakes happen, especially at the end of a very long year when we are tired anyway. However, I shudder at the appalling use of multiple exclamation marks, the missing question mark at the end of a question and the missing commas. Gosh!
Get a life, idiot.
