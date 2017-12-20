Car crash cuts power from Red Bay to Newlands

(CNS): Hundreds of CUC customers were without power Wednesday morning and a major section of the Shamrock Road was blocked after a car crashed into a light pole. The smash happened around 5am and although the police have not yet released many details, it is understood that the driver, who was alone in the car, was not seriously injured. The collision knocked out the pole and brought down the lines, which caused a major outage for customers in Newlands and all the way into Red Bay.

The car hit the pole near the junction of Hirst Road close to Dominoes Pizza, blocking the road in both directions and forcing traffic to divert behind the gas station for hours during the morning commute. The road is not expected to reopen until around noon today. While many customers have had power returned CNS understands that many people in Newlands are still without electricity.

