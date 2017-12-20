Car crash cuts power from Red Bay to Newlands
(CNS): Hundreds of CUC customers were without power Wednesday morning and a major section of the Shamrock Road was blocked after a car crashed into a light pole. The smash happened around 3am and although the police have not yet released many details, it is understood that the driver, who was alone in the car, was not seriously injured. The collision knocked out the pole and brought down the lines, which caused a major outage for customers in Newlands and all the way into Red Bay.
The car hit the pole near the junction of Hirst Road close to Dominoes Pizza, blocking the road in both directions and forcing traffic to divert behind the gas station for hours during the morning commute. The road is not expected to reopen until around noon today. While many customers have had power returned CNS understands that many people in Newlands are still without electricity.
Category: Local News
Not sure if the timing is right there. I lost power in Prospect around 3:30am for an hour.
Quite impressive to take out a power pole and not get seriously injured.
Just curious, who pays for that? If the driver ran into my fence, I’d expect them to pay for fixing it.
That’s what insurance is for
I live in Newlands and we lost power around 3:15AM and not 5:00. The power in North Sound Estates came back on at 6:00 AM.
All I wanna do is a zoom zoom zoom..
31 arrests, 18 of them drunk, 10 days of holiday spirit in Cayman…Great they cought some but redicules the law prides itself doing a consequent job once a year and even announces it…Hug your family before you go getting a can of beans…you never know when one drunk idiot hits you on the road.
5am on Wednesday morning and probably not a soul in sight. Do they get billed for the pole?
RUSH RUSH RUSH……………………..stupid is as stupid does.
