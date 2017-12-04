Cancer registry calls on men to come forward

(CNS): Efforts by doctors and health researchers to understand the impact of cancer on the Cayman Islands are still struggling to get the information they need in the absence of any mandatory reporting, as only 351 people have come forward. As most of those are women, officials are calling on more men to come forward. In order to lay a solid foundation for cancer prevention and management, healthcare experts need to understand what cancer trends look like in our population, but until it becomes a reportable disease, the registry is depending on cancer survivors to voluntarily share their anonymized information. However, to improve the data set, it needs more men to register.

The policy of the Health Services Authority has been to seek a mandatory register. However, during his contribution to the budget debate, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, although he largely read from a prepared document, appeared to deviate from the script in front of him on the issue of a mandatory register to say he did not support it, undermining the efforts of the authority to push for that goal.

In order for Cayman to have better outcomes for patients, experts need to have a far better understanding of the trends or patterns in incidences of the disease; while the voluntary register has provided some data for experts to work with, they are struggling to get men to come forward.

Given that the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics indicate that the cancer rate is almost 25% higher in men than in women and that cancer mortality rate is 15% higher than women, Cayman needs more data about the impact the disease has here on the male population. Cancer Registrar Amanda Nicholson said that despite the increase in registration since the start of 2017, the rate of voluntary registration by men remains low.

“Though Movember has ended, we want to continue the awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer, two of the most common types of cancers among men,” said Nicholson. “We want to promote the important role male survivors can play in the development of effective cancer programmes by helping us to gain more insight into how cancer is affecting the male population in our country.”

WHO states that to reduce the suffering and deaths caused by cancer, programmes for early diagnosis, screening, high-quality treatment and palliative care need to be implemented. But the barriers that delay cancer diagnosis must first be identified and assessed, and these factors may originate from patients to carers to health systems.

Dr Troy Gatcliffe, an oncologist at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida who recently attended the Cayman Islands National Healthcare Conference, called on people to support the register because currently, the breakdown of cancers identified can only be based on the 351 locally reported cases.

People who are willing to register are asked to contact Amanda Nicholson at 244-2560 or [email protected]. Registering is fast, easy and only takes a couple of minutes. It can be done face to face or via e-mail.

