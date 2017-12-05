Bullets found in bathroom at Brac school

| 05/12/2017 | 4 Comments

(CNS): Police have launched an investigation into the discovery of a small quantity of ammunition found in a bathroom at the Layman Scott High School on Cayman Brac. The RCIPS said officers on the Brac went to the school to recover the bullets after they called just before 5:00pm Monday. Police did not say who found the ammunition but they are conducting inquiries into the matter and have asked  anyone with information to contact 911 or the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    06/12/2017 at 7:20 am

    There are no green iguanas on Brac




  2. Anonymous says:
    05/12/2017 at 10:24 pm

    That school needs to be locked up properly after school hours. Anyone has access to the premises, and can do as they please. Security there is a joke. Now a kid will get blame for something that just about anyone could’ve done.




  3. Anonymous says:
    05/12/2017 at 10:21 pm

    Any comment from the minister of education?

    CNS NOTE:     We have asked and are waiting.




