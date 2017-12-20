Booze extension too late for NYE party

(CNS): Bars and clubs will be bringing in 2018 with more of a whimper than a bang on 31 December as, once again, legislation that prevents loud or live music and dancing on Sundays at liquor licenced premises will hamper the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Government officials announced that the Liquor Licensing Board has approved a blanket extension to booze licences for New Year’s Day starting at one minute past midnight on Monday, 1 January, but there is nothing the board can do about the music, dancing and drinking rules before that time.

Officials said that the regular licensing conditions apply to Sunday, 31 December 2017.

Bar owners as well as the wider community have been taking to social media over the last few days to raise their concerns about how much of an impact this legislation has on their business every time New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.

CNS reached out to the Department of Commerce and Investment about the issue earlier this week. Commerce Minister Joey Hew said that the law was “very clear on what is allowed on Christmas Day, Good Friday and Sundays. Any changes to the law would require legislation as there is no provision for Cabinet or the Board to change them.”

As the LLB goes through the process of asking government to amend the legislation to introduce at least some limited hours of sale for liquor stores on Sundays, the question of changing the Music and Dance Law to provide for the combination of music and alcohol in licensed premises overnight on Saturday/Sunday and throughout the rest of Sunday still does not appear to be on the agenda.

The situation this year also impacts Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so the board has approved a blanket extension for Tuesday, 26 December, starting at one minute past midnight until 4:00am.

The extension applies to all retail, wine and beer, restaurant, and hotel licences on both Tuesday, 26 December, and Monday, 1 January.

Category: Local News