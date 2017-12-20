Booze extension too late for NYE party
(CNS): Bars and clubs will be bringing in 2018 with more of a whimper than a bang on 31 December as, once again, legislation that prevents loud or live music and dancing on Sundays at liquor licenced premises will hamper the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Government officials announced that the Liquor Licensing Board has approved a blanket extension to booze licences for New Year’s Day starting at one minute past midnight on Monday, 1 January, but there is nothing the board can do about the music, dancing and drinking rules before that time.
Officials said that the regular licensing conditions apply to Sunday, 31 December 2017.
Bar owners as well as the wider community have been taking to social media over the last few days to raise their concerns about how much of an impact this legislation has on their business every time New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.
CNS reached out to the Department of Commerce and Investment about the issue earlier this week. Commerce Minister Joey Hew said that the law was “very clear on what is allowed on Christmas Day, Good Friday and Sundays. Any changes to the law would require legislation as there is no provision for Cabinet or the Board to change them.”
As the LLB goes through the process of asking government to amend the legislation to introduce at least some limited hours of sale for liquor stores on Sundays, the question of changing the Music and Dance Law to provide for the combination of music and alcohol in licensed premises overnight on Saturday/Sunday and throughout the rest of Sunday still does not appear to be on the agenda.
The situation this year also impacts Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so the board has approved a blanket extension for Tuesday, 26 December, starting at one minute past midnight until 4:00am.
The extension applies to all retail, wine and beer, restaurant, and hotel licences on both Tuesday, 26 December, and Monday, 1 January.
Category: Local News
Bottom line. GIG could have had the foresight to realize they should have changed the law to take New Years into account. They did not so they blame the law. end of story. I blame the elected officials.
There should be a “vegas” region in Cayman, but then they need to crack down twice as hard in all other parts. Some people enjoy a silient-night holy-night and a peaceful new years with friends and wine without the boom boom boom.
For all those complaining if you’re Caymanian you know the law if you don’t like it then get your elected officials to change it that’s their job to carry out the wishes of the people of the Cayman Islands. If you’re not from here then simply go home and party don’t like it then leave.
Really Cayman??
You couldn’t make this shit up
What an antiquated law anyway. Let people decide whether or not to party.
The world will be laughing when the tourists all call home and let their friends and family know.
Shooting yourself in the foot again Cayman
How can government boast of record stay-over visitor numbers then allow for outdated laws to remain when they obviously hamper the tourism product and the experience of our visitors? Where is the strategy?
Embarrassing.
Just deal with it!
Try going to the UAE or other Islamic countries. Sharia Law is fully enforced and tourists/visitors/etc. must abide by their laws….
Just dont enforce it (I doubt anyone will try to enforce it). The legislation is irrelevant.
I traveled to GC in 2005 & spent the NY countdown in the parking lot of Royal Palms. It was the most ridiculous thing I have ever done. I vowed never to do it again.
When booking my holidays I travel down on a Sunday and depart on a Saturday.
I feel this Law and the “ everything closes at midnight on Saturday night” ( although I respect the law) leaves a tourist stranded if one wants to go out.
Now, if NY eve falls on the weekend, I find another destination especially as the enforcement of this law is usually decided after one has bought air/ hotel tickets and then your holiday plans are stuck.
The law is the law. You can’t change the law unless… you are an elected official. And… They really don’t like change, or doing anything really, so i won’t expect any changes in the next long long time.
But since the police don’t do anything about licence plate covers, tinted windows, crappy cars, unlicensed motorcycles stunt driving, does anyone really think they will do anything if the bartender turns up the music and you dance with your wife at 10:00pm?
Hmmm maybe, easy bust for a silver star!
If they do… I want to see the youtube video of the take down! Should top a million views!
I feel like I’m in the movie Footloose, Caribbean version…
I feel sorry for any visitors who will be hoping for a good time.
Christians are only bothered with the theocracy and enforcement of arbitrary Christians morals when it effects their debauched NYE plans, watching people react to this on social media.
Christians are so flakey
When will CIG realize that Cayman is a customer service jurisdiction. We need to keep our guests happy at all costs. When will politicians start seeing that all focus needs to be on the customer experience, from the airport/customs to the safety of the beaches. That is all that matters, if we lose that advantage we are all lost.
You’re lost anyhow if you don’t know Christ
I feel bad for all the tourist who paid a lot of money to spend new years down here. I doubt they will be returning to Cayman.
They surely wont be missed
We must dance through the streets half naked in protest. Wait, we already do that three or four times a year.
Shhhh! Pretty soon the puritanical, holier-than-thou Christians will ban Batabano!
Anyone interested in organizing and participating in a mob dance event on West Bay Rd New Years?
