Board urges change to booze law
(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board is urging the government to amend the law relating to the sale of alcohol as soon as possible to sort out what has become a confusing and inequitable situation surrounding Sunday booze sales at liquor stores and gas stations. At a board meeting on Friday, after Robert Hamaty, a long-time liquor store owner, raised a catalog of concerns, deputy board chair Lynn Bodden said that members had reviewed the law and submitted recommended changes to Cabinet that they all hoped would address the issues surrounding Sunday sales. The board is seeking an amendment that would pave the way for liquor stores to trade for a limited time on Sundays.
Bodden, who is an attorney, explained that the best way to address the problem was to change the terms of the package licences, which are given to liquor stores, to allow them to open and sell alcohol on Sundays for a certain number of hours, which she did not specify. She said the board believed this had the broad support of the liquor business community.
Hamaty, the owner of Tortuga Rum Company, was one of several package licence holders who attended the quarterly board meeting on Friday, which looked at several applications for retail licences, which were previously reserved for bars, as a means of allowing liquor stores and gas stations to sell alcohol on Sundays.
But the problems this stretching of the law is creating was highlighted by both Hamaty and the board members. An apparent error in the language of the latest amendment to the Liquor Licensing Law has caused confusion and inequity after the Peanuts Rubis gas station store in Red Bay was granted a retail licence, while other store owners don’t have the same privilege.
Although Hamaty has applied for the same type of licence, he made it clear to the board that he doesn’t really want it and has no real desire to sell liquor on Sundays. But he pointed to the exploitation of the mistake in the law and the failure of the board to have imposed conditions, which he said was creating an uneven playing field for everyone.
Noting that he was arguing against himself, Hamaty said, “I don’t want to sell on Sundays and I don’t want to open a bar. I’m here because I’m looking for a level playing field.”
He asked how the board could refuse applications by two other gas station owners seeking the same retail licence that Peanuts had been granted because that would be unfair. But he also wanted to know why people could not wait until Monday to get a drink.
“You have to be some kind of an alcoholic not to be able to wait,” he said, as he expressed his frustration over what has happened with the law. “It’s become a joke,” he said, as he pointed the finger at the previous commerce minister, Wayne Panton.
Hamaty welcomed the lifting of the moratorium but complained that the law was never meant to apply to gas stations. He said there was a prohibition in the law against them selling alcohol, despite the lifting of the old freeze on new licences.
Panton had lifted the moratorium to address a fundamental and unintended negative consequence, as it had led to a profitable trade in liquor licence sales. Efforts to limit the number in an attempt to control alcohol abuse had simply generated a trade in licences, which resulted in people hording ones that were not being used, waiting to get a good price when people wanted to open a new bar or restaurant, or renting licences at a premium.
The lifting of the moratorium paved the way for bar, restaurant and store owners to get their own licences, but it also led to a number of convenience stores seeking licenses, including those at gas stations.
Board Chairman Noel Williams said he and the other members were well aware of the problems that had emerged and they were struggling to fix them, even though they were not the architects of the latest challenges. Assuring Hamaty that they would be addressed, Williams said the issue would be fixed so it was fair to all licensees.
The board has said it expects to publish the decisions on the latest applications in about 10 days.
Just remember who peaceful and safe this country before liquor license establishment were allowed beyond 12.00am. Oh my, what an unsafe place this country has become just by tweaking a couple of hours for the greedy. Now Sunday’s? Come on, can we leave a little bit of the old for those that wish Cayman to be CAYMAN. If this is progress hate to see when we reach a population of 100,000. Just read a rape and a near rape moments of each other. GREED!
Make Cayman great again! Booze down spliffs up!
Can we have music on a Sunday too?
They’ve lifted the moratorium on the height of buildings so why not lift all moratoriums. I mean what are they for if you’re going to lift them???? But they’ve already done it so on ya go!
PS> Hamaty, your argument that why can’t people wait until Monday… That’s just stupid. The better argument would be why can’t you pre-plan and go on Saturday. Well wither way, maybe you weren’t invited to that picnic in time!! Maybe you weren’t intending on going to that BBQ… Get it???
Then drink a soda.
This LLB is too political and inexperience. Based on the persons on the LLB i expected better. They have put the Minister in a very difficult position by making their position public. What a bunch of amateurs.
Please show a little respect, even if you disagree. He is Mr. Hamaty in polite circles, not just Hamaty as you have addressed him.
Alas …
When employers are allowed to manage their stores the way they see fit (without our government interfering, imposing closures on Sundays, and sustaining high fees), only then are they able to make enough revenue and introduce new services, products and ideas, and create alot of value for consumers and more jobs for locals.
The regulations on our books, the favors given to some and not to others, is killing the small business community – soon every Caymanian will have to work under a big name or for the already bloated government with limited salaries. I’m afraid this is not creating a fair and free market for young Caymanians! The bandaids of minimun wage, high fees to drain monies from the pockets of employers, and the sustaining of a needs assessment, such welfare systems that only create a people depended upon the system like the golden calf god! This is a sort of slavery, folks!
Our MLA’s need to stop running our country like its a business. Abolish all regulations and laws interfering with business market, stop giving concessions to big names, and for crying out loud, reduce the size of the bloated civil service! Every Caymanian should have the right to start and maintain their own business and do what they do best – without government control. 😐
So DUI is one of the biggest issues in traffic related accidents and you allow people to fill up their tanks and flasks at the same time?
Obviously you are one of the few who think that people walk to the liquor stores. Just as an FYI, stats in the Cayman Islands will show that the majority of purchasers of alcohol are driving a car whether they are purchasing the alcohol from a gas station, a bar or a liquor store. So sadly this is not going to make a bit of difference on the DUI’s.
Selective enforcement of arbitrary christian morals, nothing new here, same old Cayman
Shut her down , no licenses for gas stations on Sunday . Existing liquor retail stores continue to operate on the status quo. If people cant get themselves organized to buy before closing time Saturday night , they can have a dry Sunday .
Who are you to decide what I, a legal adult can and can not purchase on a Sunday?
If you don’t want to purchase alcohol on a Sunday then by all means no one is forcing you to do so but you don’t get to dictate the rights of others because you don’t want to
Just because you are on a diet doesn’t mean the rest of the island shouldn’t be able to buy a doughnut
My family and I will be boycotting all Tortuga stores and products until such time as Mr. Hamaty stops telling us how we should choose to live our lives.
Peanuts was ram on Sunday by the way.
Sounds like you buy enough to dent his profits? hahaha
when are they going to address the saturday night drinking laws. It’s an embarrassment, tourists must look at us and think wtf is this backward place doing?
This isn’t because of an error made in the last revision of the law this has been a provision for many years. The retail category allows for consumption on premises (bar, nightclub) and off premises (not bar or nightclub but gas stations and convenience stores). According to Mr. Hamaty he has pointed out this “mistake” to many different groups of legislators and they have refused to “fix it”. He might give consideration to the possibility that maybe the people elected to make laws don’t agree with his opinion that it was a “mistake” and have drafted the law how they wanted it to be. What he may need to do is run for public office and get elected so that he can make the laws in the way that he wants, since none of the politicians overs the last 10 years is willing to take his advice.
What Is the difference from purchasing alcohol at a bar, restaurant, liquor store or convenience store??? NONE!!!!
Hamaty didn’t complain when the law was in his favor for years. Now he is knocking everyone including the board because it doesn’t benefit him anymore.
Open the laws up. Time to put these old protectionism laws to the side.
“But he also wanted to know why people could not wait until Monday to get a drink.”
Here’s the entire reason why banning Sunday sales makes no sense and why waiting isn’t a solution:
If someone really wants to drink on a Sunday at the beach, they’ll ensure they have their supply when they buy their alcohol on a Saturday. Besides, you can hit up the bar after church on Sunday regardless if retail sales are banned or not. POINTLESS.
Only reason why it’s banned on Sunday is because religious people think that they can dictate what everyone does on a Sunday because it’s supposed to be holy. No, you do you and I’ll do me. Separate church and government.
“You have to be some kind of an alcoholic not to be able to wait,”
In my opinion, drinking on a Monday rather than the weekend is more of an indication of alcoholism.
Hamaty said, “I don’t want to sell on Sundays and I don’t want to open a bar. I’m here because I’m looking for a level playing field.” S-U-R-E he is. We ALL like level playing fields,….. and MONEY! Hey, why don’t we get a few churches selling booze. That would make an even more level playing field, and even MORE Money! And if we have service stations selling booze, why not have taxis with a little booze to sell? Think how convenient it would be for someone in need of a drink. Now let’s see………….. where else could we make sales legal to make even more!
“You have to be some kind of an alcoholic not to be able to wait,” he said.
Yes Hamaty, there are lots of alcoholics in Cayman because people like you have lots of liquor stores allowing them endless options to purchase no matter where they are.
Poking fun at people for a disease caused by the very products that you sell to consumers? Nice one.
Agreed, Mr. Hammaty has made a nice living selling alcohol. Seems offensive and ungrateful to label his customers alcoholics. Perhaps he’s in the wrong business.
Of course the law needs to be changed, to allow grown ass adults to choose how to live their own damn lives.
Like gay marriage then?
Any kind of marriage is a dumb idea to start with.
I know I sound old-fashioned, but…………… selling liquor at gas stations?? How is this a good idea? Liquor should be sold in bars, pubs, clubs etc. and liquor stores. Surely that is enough locations.
Ms. Bodden said, “the board believed this had the broad support of the liquor business community.” Well, of COURSE it has the support of the liquor business community. How about the support of the citizens who are already bearing the cost — and I mean “cost” in all ways — of extended hours of operation of bars and clubs.
I like my little bit of drink also. I don’t think it needs to be easier or more convenient to purchase.
Gas stations products are outrageously priced compared to other stores (also overpriced), so why should they have all the gain and the booze shops not? Might make the gas stations think more about pricing product more reasonably.
So they want people to be able to buy liquor but we can’t go to Books and Books to buy a bible?
Go stay in a hotel and get one for free in the bedside cabinet draw…
Or some clotes to wear. Or to get my tyre fixed so I get get there. Or to buy a tube to fix the bicycle. Or a wrench to fix the water leak that just happened. Etc. Etc. Etc.
It does seem ridiculous that your can’t go to Books & Books to buy a book or a toy on Sunday, Camana Bay is great to go to on a Sunday and being able to buy a book or a magazine would be pretty useful
Amen brother! A condition of every sale of drink on a Sunday should be that the purchaser buys a bible at the same time. That way you can get liquored up and saved all at the same time.
Didn’t realize there was a law preventing Books and Books on a Christian Island, with christian laws and a fully christian legislature from selling a bible, maybe they just aren’t interested in selling bibles
This is how it starts, next people will be claiming a “war on Christmas” and “oppression from a minority just like in the US, fundamentalists are predictable if nothing els
No need for a bible on a Sunday when you can watch free internet porn all day instead. A bottle or two of red goes great with it.
