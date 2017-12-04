Board urges change to booze law

(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board is urging the government to amend the law relating to the sale of alcohol as soon as possible to sort out what has become a confusing and inequitable situation surrounding Sunday booze sales at liquor stores and gas stations. At a board meeting on Friday, after Robert Hamaty, a long-time liquor store owner, raised a catalog of concerns, deputy board chair Lynn Bodden said that members had reviewed the law and submitted recommended changes to Cabinet that they all hoped would address the issues surrounding Sunday sales. The board is seeking an amendment that would pave the way for liquor stores to trade for a limited time on Sundays.

Bodden, who is an attorney, explained that the best way to address the problem was to change the terms of the package licences, which are given to liquor stores, to allow them to open and sell alcohol on Sundays for a certain number of hours, which she did not specify. She said the board believed this had the broad support of the liquor business community.

Hamaty, the owner of Tortuga Rum Company, was one of several package licence holders who attended the quarterly board meeting on Friday, which looked at several applications for retail licences, which were previously reserved for bars, as a means of allowing liquor stores and gas stations to sell alcohol on Sundays.

But the problems this stretching of the law is creating was highlighted by both Hamaty and the board members. An apparent error in the language of the latest amendment to the Liquor Licensing Law has caused confusion and inequity after the Peanuts Rubis gas station store in Red Bay was granted a retail licence, while other store owners don’t have the same privilege.

Although Hamaty has applied for the same type of licence, he made it clear to the board that he doesn’t really want it and has no real desire to sell liquor on Sundays. But he pointed to the exploitation of the mistake in the law and the failure of the board to have imposed conditions, which he said was creating an uneven playing field for everyone.

Noting that he was arguing against himself, Hamaty said, “I don’t want to sell on Sundays and I don’t want to open a bar. I’m here because I’m looking for a level playing field.”

He asked how the board could refuse applications by two other gas station owners seeking the same retail licence that Peanuts had been granted because that would be unfair. But he also wanted to know why people could not wait until Monday to get a drink.

“You have to be some kind of an alcoholic not to be able to wait,” he said, as he expressed his frustration over what has happened with the law. “It’s become a joke,” he said, as he pointed the finger at the previous commerce minister, Wayne Panton.

Hamaty welcomed the lifting of the moratorium but complained that the law was never meant to apply to gas stations. He said there was a prohibition in the law against them selling alcohol, despite the lifting of the old freeze on new licences.

Panton had lifted the moratorium to address a fundamental and unintended negative consequence, as it had led to a profitable trade in liquor licence sales. Efforts to limit the number in an attempt to control alcohol abuse had simply generated a trade in licences, which resulted in people hording ones that were not being used, waiting to get a good price when people wanted to open a new bar or restaurant, or renting licences at a premium.

The lifting of the moratorium paved the way for bar, restaurant and store owners to get their own licences, but it also led to a number of convenience stores seeking licenses, including those at gas stations.

Board Chairman Noel Williams said he and the other members were well aware of the problems that had emerged and they were struggling to fix them, even though they were not the architects of the latest challenges. Assuring Hamaty that they would be addressed, Williams said the issue would be fixed so it was fair to all licensees.

The board has said it expects to publish the decisions on the latest applications in about 10 days.

