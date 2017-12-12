Bermuda lawmakers decriminalise ganja possession

(CNS): The people of Bermuda will soon be able to possess up to 7 grams of ganja without the risk of legal sanction after the country’s parliament voted to decriminalise small amounts of the drug, provided that there is no indication of dealing. Bermuda’s Minister of Social Development Zane DeSilva tabled an amendment to the island’s Misuse of Drugs Act for the second time, which legislators expect will now proceed to the Senate, Bermuda’s upper house. The amendment allows police to seize any amount of ganja but individuals will not be prosecuted for having 7 grams or less. Prosecutors will still be able to proceed against suspects if there is evidence of trafficking.

The news comes as Cayman is still prosecuting suspects over recreational consumption and possession of very small amounts of ganja, despite a massive step forward last year when the government moved to allow the prescription of medical cannabis oil. While the Misuse of Drugs Act here was amended to pave the way for medical use and implemented in November last year, the government has made no other move to address minor recreational use or examine the potential for Cayman to become a producer of the drug for medical purposes.

Local activist and former political candidate Dennie Warren Jr advocated for the legalisation of the drug for medical use, after his late wife was diagnosed with lung cancer. But as Warren became increasingly involved in the campaign for legislative change, he also began campaigning for idea of Cayman becoming a producer, not just to resolve the challenges of importing the oil, monitoring the quality and ensuring supply but because he believes it could be a lucrative third arm of the local economy as more and more countries come around to the fact that cannabis has a valuable part to play in the treatment of a growing list of conditions, from life threatening diseases to pain management.

However, the current government has made it clear it has no plans to change the law relating to recreational use and possession or to legislate for the possibility that the plant could be cultivated here for the purpose of creating a medical cannabis industry.

