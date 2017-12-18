Beach access trouble blocks EMS

(CNS): Efforts to rescue a visitor to the Cayman Islands after he got into difficulty in the sea off Boggy Sands Road, West Bay, Sunday lunchtime were severely hampered because beach access was blocked. Fortunately, the rescue was eventually successful and the visitor is recovering in hospital, but witnesses to the incident told CNS that emergency service personnel had to leap over a locked gate to get to the man, who had been pulled from the sea by a guest staying in the area but was in medical trouble.

The elderly visitor from Germany got into difficulties while he was snorkelling and was brought to shore by another visitor who saw that he was in trouble. The 911 call centre confirmed that they received an emergency call and dispatched a fire crew, police and medics to the location. However, witnesses reported seeing emergency personal leaping over a fence to get to the man and then get him into the ambulance.

Local property owner Morne Botes, who lives in Boggy Sands, has been raising concerns about beach access for years. He said that when he saw what was happening, he allowed the ambulance onto his land so they could cut onto the West Bay Road more quickly as they took the patient to hospital.

Government has said it plans to address the issue of dwindling beach accessibility, as an increasing number of landowners erect gates and fences in an attempt to block off legal public access along the island’s shoreline.

Speaking about Sunday’s incident, Tara Rivers, MLA for West Bay South, the constituency where this incident happened, said she hoped these issues could be resolved quickly.

“I have spoken publicly about my concerns regarding the issue of beach access, most recently during my debate on the 2018-2019 Budget in the LA,” she said Monday via email. Before that, she noted, she had liaised with the ministries of planning and lands about the issue in the hopes that it could be resolved as quickly as possible.

CNS also contacted Planning Minister Joey Hew but we did not receive a response.

Describing this weekend’s incident as a major wake-up call, Botes told CNS that local politicians were dragging their feet, and even though most of them have offered their support over this issue, there has been no action to actually do anything.

CNS confirmed with the hospital that the visitor is currently in the care of the Heath Service Authority.

