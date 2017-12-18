Beach access trouble blocks EMS
(CNS): Efforts to rescue a visitor to the Cayman Islands after he got into difficulty in the sea off Boggy Sands Road, West Bay, Sunday lunchtime were severely hampered because beach access was blocked. Fortunately, the rescue was eventually successful and the visitor is recovering in hospital, but witnesses to the incident told CNS that emergency service personnel had to leap over a locked gate to get to the man, who had been pulled from the sea by a guest staying in the area but was in medical trouble.
The elderly visitor from Germany got into difficulties while he was snorkelling and was brought to shore by another visitor who saw that he was in trouble. The 911 call centre confirmed that they received an emergency call and dispatched a fire crew, police and medics to the location. However, witnesses reported seeing emergency personal leaping over a fence to get to the man and then get him into the ambulance.
Local property owner Morne Botes, who lives in Boggy Sands, has been raising concerns about beach access for years. He said that when he saw what was happening, he allowed the ambulance onto his land so they could cut onto the West Bay Road more quickly as they took the patient to hospital.
Government has said it plans to address the issue of dwindling beach accessibility, as an increasing number of landowners erect gates and fences in an attempt to block off legal public access along the island’s shoreline.
Speaking about Sunday’s incident, Tara Rivers, MLA for West Bay South, the constituency where this incident happened, said she hoped these issues could be resolved quickly.
“I have spoken publicly about my concerns regarding the issue of beach access, most recently during my debate on the 2018-2019 Budget in the LA,” she said Monday via email. Before that, she noted, she had liaised with the ministries of planning and lands about the issue in the hopes that it could be resolved as quickly as possible.
CNS also contacted Planning Minister Joey Hew but we did not receive a response.
Describing this weekend’s incident as a major wake-up call, Botes told CNS that local politicians were dragging their feet, and even though most of them have offered their support over this issue, there has been no action to actually do anything.
CNS confirmed with the hospital that the visitor is currently in the care of the Heath Service Authority.
Category: Local News
Please remember that there are private beach accesses on Boggy Sand Road and elsewhere, which can be legally blocked by owners. I’m personally aware of the issue of the public beach accesses on Boggy Sand Road which are illegally blocked and have previously written to Minister Tara on the matter.
No, I’m not Morne Botes but I support his efforts to resolve this matter and I’ve found him and his wife to be very genial and neighbourly.
Continuously block the driveway entrance of the Home/landowners that are closing off the beach so they can’t go in and out freely. Then watch how quickly it starts to get media attention.
Another aspect to this issue is the concern for theft and the lack of care some of the public demonstrate with their use of the beach. I have cleaned the most disgusting things off the beach, soiled nappies, used condoms, bottles, cans people using the beach as a dump. Some people use the access to scope out possible burglary possibilities as well. So don’t simply label people concerned with beach access as racists or xenophobic as there may be more to their concerns.
It is an example of a few bad apples spoiling it for the rest.
The government allowed this to happen because the well being of our people isn’t their responsibility. I wonder when people who support this tyranny will realise this.
Absolutely shocking and this is what happens when you dictate to the rich that they own a $ million beach house. Do what was done in Malibu home owners who blocked access to the public and emergency vehicles, fine them $4 million this way they get the message.
All beaches in Cayman are owned by the Crown, my dad, uncle and many others fought hard to get beach access rights. They were threaten on numerous occasions by arrogant and rude property owners. If this visitor had died, the government could be in a libel lawsuit so luckily he didn’t die and thanks to the EMS for a job well done and to Mr. Botes.
As it is illegal and erected without planning, can the people tear it down without being prosecuted. Especially as the legal system is more interested in car drivers and motorbike riders.
Strange. Most of the houses along the road are ungated (including the one off which this incident occurred). It is highly unlikely that any property owner would object to the emergency services accessing the beach through the property closest to the incident.
Very regrettable if this is selective reportage.
Sounds like B.S. if the rules are you cannot block access then bulldoze it and any others that block an access point. I don’t see the problem.
Why did they imagine there was beach access back there?
Penalties with financial fines must be put in place. Now!
These people was given their warning now it’s time for action
CIG don’t care! They prefer to pay lip service…when it suits them.
All talk by CIG. They will not go near this issue, much less address it. Upset a foreign investor?!! Never!!!!!
What about the road that leads to several houses with elderly people living there next to the West Bay Post Office, no emergency vehicles (the emergency vehicles came to the location to see if their trucks could get by with no luck) nor the home gas truck can get to the house to deliver the tanks can get though, but it was OK for planning department to approve for the owners of the house in front to put a six foot fence that took half of the public road that has been used by everyone for the past seventy years.
It’s been for the past four years in the hands of planning department, Agriculture, Environmental and lawyers to get the fence placed back to it’s original location and no one seems to care.
Nothing that a small “accident” can’t fix in a hurry.
Do we see now how important these beach access are to be kept open ? Now that we are allowing CPA to set a precedent by letting Dart move two public beach access and combine them into one . Then CPA would have to do this for every other developers . Then pretty soon we wont have any emergency public beach access if we let CPA give them away .
I think that it is urgent that Government step in and fix these public beach access permanently. How I heard the Attorney General speak about these beach access it sounds like Government is just involved enough to be liable.
Let’s look at public beach access that the Government is involved with and are supposed to be public access and Government allowed the land owner to close/block that access , then the Emergency people couldn’t reach the victim and the victim died because of that access been blocked . Who would be responsible for the death ? I think Government and the Land owner .
Anonymous 7:17pm . I completely agree with your comment and the words and no one seems to care is a big problem including the Government .
But West Bay Premier you had promised that you would do something about it???? When is that going to happen????
You expect for ten grand a month that she will stick up for you? For the rest of her life with pension? Very sad.
Anonymous 7:17 pm . I think that you have pointed out something that is suppose to be in the Planning Laws of the Cayman Islands . That is before a house can be inhabited by human it must have adequate access for Emergency vehicles.
I believe that if you verified that and went to all the districts representatives with say 10 other witness and demand for those houses to have emergency vehicles access . If necessary go to News Media and TV Media with your story . You will be thought of as a HERO in the community and a threat to them Politicians . That’s how you make those thoughtless Politicians CARE about the people and do their jobs .
Give the access blockers jail time. See if its worth it then
