Activists raise more concerns over discrimination
(CNS): Colours Cayman has accused government of effectively deporting gay Caymanians because same-sex spouses of local people have been refused residency rights as dependents. The activists raised further concerns with the European Union this week that Britain’s territories are continuing to discriminate against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community following a decision in Bermuda to roll back previously legislated marriage rights and further discrimination in Cayman, with same-sex couples being driven out of their own country in order to live as a family with their spouse.
In a release about its efforts to petition the EU to push the UK to address the inequities in the British Overseas Territories regarding same-sex marriage, Colours said two couples in Cayman are facing specific discrimination because the Caymanian Status and Residency Board has refused to give dependency rights to same-sex partners legally married to a Caymanian, undermining their right to a family life. One of the couples has been forced to live in Canada, where their marriage is recognised, Colours stated.
Both couples have appealed to the Immigration Appeal Tribunal.
“The grounds of such rejection are exceptionally concerning,” Colours stated in its release, especially in light of the decision by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal in a case last year to allow same-sex spouses of foreign workers to reside in the Cayman Islands as a dependent.
The problem results from the fact that the government refuses to recognise a legal gay marriage here if one of the spouses is Caymanian because same-sex marriage remains illegal in this jurisdiction, even though it is legal in the UK.
“The practical effect of this rejection is that the immigration authority is recognising the rights of foreigners before Caymanians by forcing Caymanian people out of their homeland in order to live with the person they have legally married. In effect, the Immigration Authority is deporting Caymanians to live overseas where they can live as a family. This may sound like a joke, but it’s the appalling effect of the rejection,” Colours stated.
The release also pointed to the retrograde step in Bermuda and Colours’ concern that the UK does not plan to step in. The new legal framework in that jurisdiction for same-sex couples, termed “domestic partnership”, is too late, the activists said, as it will result in the withdrawal of legally established rights from a section of its population.
“It is shocking that this can happen under the UK’s watch and control. In effect, this amounts to legal segregation, which, as we know from modern history, can have profound social and psychological consequences,” Colours added.
Category: Local News
Personally, I think its time for the Government to see its way out of the ‘business’ of regulating and policing marriage. It is a relationship between God and two people at its core.
So, if people want to marry and divorce this should just be them declaring it and that should be enough. Why a piece of paper and a pile or rights and obligations should attach to all this? Why should it turn into a money making mechanism for the Government, the courts and its Guild of lawyers and preachers to profit off of all this love.
Nothing starts your day off right like keeping the poor down…and to keep the poor down by feeding the gays to them..that’s low…sounds like a story from the bible when they demanded Jesus to be crucified over the murder because he had offended the feelings of the Jews. Pacify the mob to keep the system going instead of just abandoning the system….
We should have a referendum all right…on whether or not the Government should be able to issue marriage licences and the validity of the courts to settle matrimonial disputes. The church can do its proper role then and police the religious marriage within the confines of that organisation instead of flicking this task off to the Government.
And each Caymanian adult can get what is known as a family pass…one ticket for a person to reside in their household (of any sex) and for their offspring to be registered as caymanian on DNA proof or adoption of the caymanian. While it would raise a lot of problems it would solve a lot of problems too.
1
0
God did not command Adam and Steve to go forth and replenish the earth. It was Adam and Eve. This is a good way to wipe out the human race.
6
22
God didn’t command anyone. God is an anthropological construct.
4
0
All of this controversy over some god no one can prove exist. Grow up.
2
1
Remind me again the percentage of the population that is LGBT? Such a small percentage being granted rights for simply loving another human being has no negative effect on you, your fairytale, nor the population. Even IF it did slow the population growth, it is to our benefit due to less strain on Earth’s natural resources and atmosphere due to pollution. Straight person here, btw.
15
2
Oh for god sake! There are more than 6 billion people on this earth and not all of them are gay, therefore there is no risk of wiping out the human race by allowing gay people the same right and dignity as we extend to straight people. Your argument is absurd!
2
0
“effectively deporting gay Caymanians” – This is too much of a stretch. Tone it down.
11
16
Clearly the government does not want to step up and be on the right side of history. What a shame. But make no mistake, the churches cannot stop this tidal wave from crashing down and finally drowning their precious “morals” that are ironically nothing short of hate crimes when it comes to same sex marriage.
16
3
We would not be having this conversation if Cayman was a poor place to live!
0
0
The marriages of (rich) polygamous residents from other cultures are indeed allowed recognition here by the courts though.
3
6
Nice….!
0
0
CIG and Bermuda want the UK to force this legislation on them, as not one member of government has the balls to do the right thing, and need to be able to blame someone else. If they had balls they would be standing up to the bullying churches and morons who have no idea what they are on about, and just get this done. Not standing up to them makes them stronger, and where will that end? Religious nuts running the place like they do in the US.
23
15
It’s male rectophobia, under the convenient banner of religion. If this were genuinely religious-based opposition, there would need to be concurrent opposition to the widespread violations of the 10 Commandments and 7 Deadly sins in the Cayman Islands. The brainwashed zealots skipped over all of those more egregious and obvious violations (like infidelity) to disproportionately zero-in on gayness, and in particular, male gayness.
18
4
Has Colours and their supporters given any thought to the social and psychological effect changing the laws would have on the islands and our population. I think not.
21
36
Just how does it affect you 4.12? Why is it that there is a persistently irritating group of Caymanians (and others come to that) that believe they have some divine right to decide how others live when it neither affects nor concerns their own lives? However wife abuse, beatings, animal sex goes on unchecked…Keep your huge noses out of other peoples business. It is not your concern.
32
16
Go ahead and throw your litttle cat fight, but what you are condoning effects every person living here. Just make a note that you are putting wife abuse beating, animal sex on the same level with what you are condoning. Your words and not mine.
6
15
It only affects you if you stick your nose into other peoples business. Try not doing that, and see how much easier your life becomes.
1
0
These are Caymanians, jackass!
14
6
Guys, before you dislike Anonymous 4:12pm’s comment, perhaps you should read the sarcasm in it.
1
0
Question – does Cayman recognize the marriage of a couple under the age of 18 which was legal (and didn’t require parental consent) in the country they got married?
3
6
Different issue and within the range of discretion that does not infringe rights norms.
1
0
As a Gay Caymanian, let me add my two cents to the matter. Please note, what is good for one group of people MUST be good for another. How can the the Caymanian Status and Residency Board deem it o.k. for an expatriate couple to legally reside here when Cayman does not recognize ‘Gay Marriages’? I understand that the expatriate couple are legally married, as their marriage is recognized elsewhere but what is good for the goose must be good for the gander; especially if one of the partners is a native of the country. One can not bear to think that it is an act of discrimination based on one of the following: social status, colour, gender, age, nationality of the other partners or ALL of the above.
I am one for equality. in this day and age, there is absolutely no room for discrimination of any sort. Shame on you Cayman!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
47
24
It’s not discrimination, it is the God’s will since the dawn of creation of man and woman. Please recognize God made man and then woman for the man’s companion and to reproduce. If man is to be man and woman with woman, then what future is there? It is pretty much the same with the birds, the bees and plants. Imagine a world of all being gay?
One final note, what do I tell my six year old why Jessie has two fathers or two mothers? It’s very contradicting to what is written and again will ask what future is there for man kind if we were all gay?
I don’t have any issues with what a person does to one self, their bodies or their beliefs but please respect mine and all of Christianity, Muslims and Buddhists that resides here.
4
21
Somehow Christians are the victims in this situation, I can’t deal with this stupidity
2
0
Tell your 6 year old that Jessie has two persons that love and care daily for him/her. Who also love & care for each other.
1
1
8.23…that is your belief, you have no right to force it on others. Keep your nose in your own business, generally the best way.
1
0
I noticed that you talk of goose and gander, I say no more.
1
0
Oh dear, how sad boo hoo, move on. Every country should be allowed to define marriage based on democratic principle not some Euro trash court dictatorship
33
57
How is this democratic? Are you suggesting that the majority of registered voters are homophobes? When was that vote taken?
25
6
Because the will of the people is exercised through the democratic vote of the elected members and their manifesto. Oh and here we go with the ‘homophobe’ cry just because you don’t agree with homosexualty doesn’t make you a homophobe. So, the answer to your question is yes, the vote was taken at the last election. Everyone who voted knows what the current constitution says about marriage. It is a union between a man and a woman. Like it or lump it that is what it is. There are laws I don’t like but we can’t change the law based on a bunch of minority activists and their agenda to propogate homosexuality as something normal, because it isn’t, and as crazy as it sounds it was not how nature intended man to multiply. No bible needed. Keep going with the name calling of homophobe and bigot it does me no harm.
7
6
Anyone who thinks that minorities should depend on the majority to legislate fairly clearly isn’t familiar with the history of the past
Newsflash the mandate of the majority is not always the right choice
Might does not make right
2
0
By extension that makes us all pro battery and abuse, pro gambling, pro megalomaniac, and pro motor bike terrorist as well. Good to know.
1
0
“Euro trash”. Nice talk. I wonder if you’ll be whining out of the other side of your mouth when the UK passes down equal rights requirements to its Overseas Territories.
I am amazed that people (like you) who are against equal rights even exist in this age. I was talking with my parents about this very issue; they are both born Caymanians. In their view, what is important is whether a person takes care of themselves, or rely upon others’ efforts. They couldn’t care less who sleeps with or is partnered with whom. I also find that it’s none of my business.
Why do you think it is any of your business?
27
13
Reality check, the UK is (at present) part of Europe Cayman is not, thats why we are self governing and our laws are not the same as the UK. Funny how you took it upon yourself to describe an opinion as ‘whining’. Try a counter argument that is cogent, I will be waiting.
4
4
The Cayman Islands are granted a certain level of autonomy by the Crown – it can be revoked at anytime. And before anyone gets any bright ideas, we’d be fools to declare ourselves independent over this issue. Perhaps a solution to satisfy both sides is to permit same-sex couples to have their relationships recognized by the law (if the word “marriage” freaks you out, then perhaps a civil union with all the rights of marriage) while at the same time putting legislation in place that protects the churches from discrimination law suits. As essentially private entities, who are free to determine who their members are, let the churches, have their cake and protect them from conducting/recognizing same-sex unions. The marriage is within the legal/governmental remit anyway, while the ceremony may or may not be within the churches’ remit. You can have a marriage with a ceremony, folks.
7
1
Because you brought it to the peoples attention, therefore it is now up to the people to discuss.
1
0
The government is not deporting anyone. They know what the laws were before they decided to get married with the intention of forcing the government to change the laws to suit them. Too bad because this government nor any future wouldn’t dare to try changing our laws to allow anyone to push their agendas on this matter. You either abide by the laws or move on. The other 99.99999 % will not allow it.
15
30
Although basic rights should never be the subject of a popularity contest, I’m game. Let’s have a referendum that includes PR holders. You ready for the consequences?
21
1
Not on Alden’s watch! As a trained lawyer and a politician, he knows that if he puts it to referendum, it could spell the end of his political career. Remember when he used his position of Premier to declare Legge a traitor at a time when journalists around the world were and still are being persecuted for reporting thereby embarrassing Cayman? Alden could scarcely afford another debaucle.
4
0
Alden the Destroyer will let it get to crisis level then give all of the LGTB community status.
2
1