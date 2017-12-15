67% of Cayman civil servants engaged in jobs

(CNS): Government officials are claiming that the majority of civil servants “are proud to say they are a government worker and are highly engaged” after civil service management conducted a survey in October. According to a press release from the portfolio, 61% of those who work in core government (2,278 people) took part. However, the results of the survey have not yet been made public and only a few statistics have been revealed. Government also stated that there is a positive sentiment regarding job fulfillment, with 74% of participants saying they were both interested and challenged by their work.

The government officials said the survey was “the most comprehensive” ever conducted among public sector employees, though nearly 40% of workers did not take part, and it was distributed and managed by an independent survey company.

Part of the 5-Year Strategic Plan, it was undertaken to assess employees’ views on a wide range of issues that impact their overall engagement, including pay and benefits, leadership and managing change, organisational culture, resources and workload, and learning and development.

The release said that the overall results were positive but that there were concerns over compensation, taking action and managing change, though officials said that was not unexpected and a strategy is under development to address those concerns in the future. No figures were released to illustrate this issue or to support the additional claims made that civil servants have “favorable views of leaders” and that they think “their managers are considerate and open” and have confidence in management decisions.

Results from individual ministries and departments are also expected in the coming weeks to allow the relevant managers to take action for their teams. CNS has asked when the survey will be published and we are awaiting a response.

The civil service is undergoing considerable change and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who has responsibility for the estimated 3,500 core government workers, said he has ambitious plans to make the service world class. “I believe it’s an achievable goal. A key component of that plan is to have a team of engaged civil servants who are ready and able to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Chief Office Gloria McField-Nixon, who will be at the helm of the changes in the five-year plan, said she was pleased with the overall results of the survey and the insights gained. “We now have a better grasp of what we are doing well, what we need to improve, and how we will approach our efforts in the coming years,” she said.

The portfolio said it plans to conduct the survey annually to measure the internal impact of efforts to implement the strategic plan.

