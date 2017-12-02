2lbs cocaine seized at ORIA, local man arrested

(CNS): A 30-year-old Caymanian man from Bodden Town was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport yesterday morning, after he was found to have almost 2lbs of cocaine. He was arrested following his arrival on a domestic flight from Cayman Brac. Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the haul of illegal drugs and the arrest were as a result of a joint operation by police and customs. “We have once again seen the advantage of our strategy to significantly increase joint operations with our partner law enforcement agencies, such as the RCIPS and immigration department,” he said.

“On this occasion I wish to thank the RCIPS for their invaluable assistance with this operation and our dedicated customs officers for their professionalism, determination and focus,” he added.

Assistant Collector of Customs Tina Campbell, who has responsibility for the Customs Narcotic Enforcement Team, said she expected more results like this as the law enforcement teams continue to strengthen their alliance to enhance border security efforts. “This is another fine result from the progress which is achieved when we work together,” she said.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne added, “Results like this only serve to strengthen the RCIPS’ commitment to working closely with our partner law enforcement agencies in order to increase the safety of these Islands. We are extremely proud of the role our officers played in ensuring the success of this operation.”

The investigation associated with the arrest is ongoing, officials stated.

