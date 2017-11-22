Would-be bike thieves target police station

(CNS): Security questions are being raised again about George Town Police station after would-be bike thieves broke into the station’s rear compound and attempted to steal a motorbike from the enclosure in the early hours of this morning. Police said that two hooded men managed to gain entry to the station yard, but were disrupted by officers engaged in another matter and fled on foot.

This is not the first time GTPS has been targeted by thieves stealing illegal bikes seized by officers. In March last year eight dirt bikes were taken from the compound and police blamed it on the state of the aging police station and ongoing problems with the CCTV security. Following that incident, a perimeter fence and barbed wire was erected on top of the existing concrete wall that the thieves had scaled in order to get in before driving the bikes out through the gate.

In an even more controversial incident in 2015, which the police management attempted to cover up, the evidence lock-up was the target of a serious break-in when drugs and other evidence was taken. Despite concerns that the thieves had some kind of inside assistance, no RCIPS officers or staff have been charged in that case.

Police said they are now investigating the latest security matter at the GTPS and anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police