Would-be bike thieves target police station
(CNS): Security questions are being raised again about George Town Police station after would-be bike thieves broke into the station’s rear compound and attempted to steal a motorbike from the enclosure in the early hours of this morning. Police said that two hooded men managed to gain entry to the station yard, but were disrupted by officers engaged in another matter and fled on foot.
This is not the first time GTPS has been targeted by thieves stealing illegal bikes seized by officers. In March last year eight dirt bikes were taken from the compound and police blamed it on the state of the aging police station and ongoing problems with the CCTV security. Following that incident, a perimeter fence and barbed wire was erected on top of the existing concrete wall that the thieves had scaled in order to get in before driving the bikes out through the gate.
In an even more controversial incident in 2015, which the police management attempted to cover up, the evidence lock-up was the target of a serious break-in when drugs and other evidence was taken. Despite concerns that the thieves had some kind of inside assistance, no RCIPS officers or staff have been charged in that case.
Police said they are now investigating the latest security matter at the GTPS and anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
The the RCIPS can’t adequately protect the GTPS how will they ever provide protection for the people of the Cayman Islands?
My daughter has a kiddie laser intruder sensor that cost $20 and sounds a loud alarm when the beam is broken. How is it that our so-called crime fighters can have so little wherewithal and technology at hand to detect and interdict? Every one of these many HQ intruders should have been shot and/or apprehended. How are we supposed to have any faith in these clowns? Maybe they should go to ToysRus and buy a couple of these things.
The contempt is obvious. If they have room for more bikes the police should check out the road between Tall Tree and Bodden Town between 3 and 5 pm almost any day. Illegal dirt bikes with no license plates and riders doing stupid things at high speeds are a regular occurrence.
the usual from the police farce…..
Sooo… if dirt bikes are illegal here. How are they being imported? There’s been a huge influx over the past 2 years and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
Not too hard to guess who…illegal dirt bikers trying to get their dirt bike back…?
