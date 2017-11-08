Woman robbed in doorstep mugging

(CNS): A woman was robbed of her purse containing an undisclosed quantity of cash as she arrived at her home in West Church Street, West Bay, at around 11:30pm last night. Police said that as the woman got out of her car in front of her home on Tuesday night, 7 November, she was confronted by a man who pressed an unknown object against her side and demanded her purse. She handed over the purse, which contained personal items as well as cash. The victim described the suspect to the police as being about 6 feet tall and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and the lower half of his face was covered.

This incident, which happened on the same road as the West Bay Police Station is now under investigation by officers from the district, comes just days after another doorstep mugging in Washington Boulevard, George Town, in which the victim was stabbed when he fought back. And in yet another case this weekend, a robber believed to have had a knife tried to mug a woman on Boilers Road, also in George Town, before he was frightened off by a passing car.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police