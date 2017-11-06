Victim stabbed in one of two violent robbery attempts

(CNS): Police are investigating two separate violent attempted robberies that happened over the weekend. The first attack took place in the early hours of Saturday morning and resulted in the victim being stabbed in his leg and his arm. Police said that just before 1:00am on 4 November, officers were called to the Accident and Emergency room at the George Town hospital, where a man was being treated for stab wounds. He told the police that just as he arrived at his home in Washington Blvd, George Town, he was approached and attacked by two unknown men, who demanded his cell phone.

The victim fought off the robbers but during the fight he was stabbed once in the leg and again in the arm.

A relative in a private car took him to the hospital, where he was treated and has since been released. He told the police that the two suspects were men dressed in all black clothing, but as the area was not well lit he could not give any other details.

The following night, 5 November, police received another report from a woman who reported that she had been walking home along Boilers Road in George Town at around 9:20pm when she was approached by a man who placed a sharp object in her side and demanded money.

She said the man was startled by a passing vehicle and ran off towards the waterfront. She told police that she did not see the man and was not able to provide a description.

The police are urging the public to exercise caution when walking at night as they investigate the two violent, if foiled, attempts to rob victims.

“If an area is not well lit, then avoid walking through it altogether or carry a flashlight. Try to walk in a group, if possible, and be aware of your surroundings,” an RCIPS spokesperson said, as they urged people to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the latest robbery attempts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

