Victim attacked with bottles outside bar

(CNS): The RCIPS is investigating a violent assault at around 2:00 this morning, Thursday 16 November, near to Tropical Plaza, off Smith Road in George Town. Police said they were dispatched to the area following a 911 call to report an assault where bottles were being thrown at a man who was on the ground and bleeding from the head. When officers arrived, they found a man on Smith Road, near the entrance of Cayman Prep School, who appeared to have sustained a serious head injury. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and is still receiving treatment. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

