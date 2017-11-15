Unknown complications behind post-op death

(CNS): A 61-year-old woman who died four days after a relatively routine operation to remove an ovarian cyst was the victim of complications relating to the cystectomy and salpingectomy, according to the conclusions of a pathologist’s report. Lisa Anne Turner died on 14 February this year following keyhole surgery on 10 February at the CTMH Doctors Hospital. As the inquest into her death opened Tuesday, the jury heard from the pathologist, who explained the medical conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and sepsis, arising out of the complications, but neither he nor the surgeon who performed the operation were able to identify the underlying cause.

When Dr Suzanne Muise, the gynecologist who performed the surgery, took the stand, she related the chain of events that led to the surgery and how her patient became critically ill a few days after the procedure. She explained that after two years of seeing Turner in connection with the cyst, a change in the size of the tumour and increased discomfort in November 2016 led to a discussion and decision about the surgery, which was, after some date changes, fixed for February.

Muise told the Coroners Court that the operation took place in the afternoon of 10 February and all went as expected. The cyst was removed and the patient appeared to be stable and recovering, and was well enough to be discharged from the hospital the same evening.

But the next day, when the doctor called to check up on her patient, Turner complained of having a fever and feeling some nausea. Muise said she gave some advice on how best to deal with it but was not overly concerned at that point, as such ailments are not uncommon after any surgery. But when her symptoms worsened the following day, Muise arranged to meet Turner at the CTMH.

At around 8:00pm on the Sunday evening a friend took Turner to the hospital, where they met with Muise, who began running tests and treating her for the symptoms. When a blood platelet test came back unusually low and the patient began to rapidly deteriorate, the doctor made a decision to take Turner to A&E at the government Cayman Islands Hospital (CIH). But when she tried to get an ambulance, the 911 centre told her there was only one and it was in West Bay and it would take as long as 45 minutes to reach them at the CTMH.

As a result, Muise travelled with Turner, who by that time was hooked up to oxygen, and her friend to the government hospital in a private car because, she said, there was no time to waste and in her opinion it was the best option to cover the two minute journey between the two facilities. The journey was uneventful, she said, but she was surprised to see two ambulances in the A&E area on arrival.

At the CIH, Muise and her patient were met by an emergency team and she was taken to the ICU as the doctor related the medical information to the doctors on call at the government hospital. Muise said that she did not know the underlying cause behind her patient’s rapid deterioration but she was in a critical condition and she was later placed in an induced coma and on a ventilator.

The possibility of a perforated bowel was raised as the potential cause, and medical staff knew they needed to operate to find out, but there were no platelets at the hospital, so if they attempted to perform surgery on Turner she would die.ICU

The court heard that by Monday a decision was made to transfer the patient to a hospital in Florida. But when the emergency transfer team arrived, they came with only one or two units of platelets, even though the doctors had asked for six, which was not enough to help Turner out of her critical condition.

Turner’s friend who had originally brought her to the hospital stayed with her through her time at the ICU at CIH as well. When she gave evidence, she told the court that when the medical team attempted to take Turner to the airport, she had a cardiac arrest in the ambulance minutes into the journey. The team brought her back to the ICU later Monday evening where she suffered a second attack early Tuesday, 14 February, and was pronounced dead that day.

During the course of Turner’s deterioration both Muise and, according to Turner’s friend, other medical staff had raised the possibility that a perforated bowl could be the cause of the DIC and the infection that Turner was suffering from, but the autopsy found no such injuries. However, Muise stated that DIC does not happen on its own and in this case was a result of an unknown underlying cause.

During the course of the evidence, Coroner Eileen Nervik QC repeatedly stated that the inquest was not seeking to find liability or blame. Despite the presence of two lawyers at the hearing representing Dr Muise and Turner’s family, the coroner repeatedly shut down any speculative questions or attempts by the attorneys to probe what that underlying cause may have been. She said there was no evidence of an injury which could have caused an infection on the autopsy report.

Turner was originally from Canada had lived in Cayman for many years. She was well known in the community, where she worked for a local design company.

The inquest continues.

