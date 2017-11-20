University calls for input on search for new president
(CNS): Roy Bodden, the president of the University College of the Cayman Islands, will be retiring next year, and in preparation for his departure the UCCI board is consulting with stakeholders about the job description before it advertises the vacancy. Officials said the next president will be expected to carry out the final strategic plan formed under Bodden’s leadership: “While the College has been stabilised and strengthened under President Bodden, the next president will have a very different role should strategic planning continue to a conclusion along the path it is now taking.”
Calling for stakeholders to offer input, the board said the direction of much of the strategic plan will see the president increase external focus and establish deeper relationships outside the UCCI. “External stakeholders expect to deal directly with the president. As is common at other universities, this leads to a management structure that has both a president with an external focus and a vice-president and provost with an internal focus, while both work as a team,” the board officials stated.
The new president’s mandate will include enhancing the profile of the college, leveraging existing and creating new relationships, obtaining international accreditation, developing innovative approaches to achieving financial sustainability and to delegate effectively while demonstrating leadership. The board will be looking for an experienced academic with at least a relevant masters degree.
Stakeholders who would like to share their views about the recruitment process should contact the board secretary by email at lkong
@ucci.edu.ky before 29 November. For more information visit the search page on the college website.
Category: Education, Local News
The PPM better get it right this time around to prevent another “Dr. Syed” scandal.
We need to separate things like university Boards from the Party in Power. Boards should be neutral and their actions neutral not reflected on the PiP.
Oh, get off your high horse about Syed, all you want is a babysitter who speaks your dialect. Any online PhDs in patois would do for you…racists.
Better try keep the one we have.
Before looking to have an international profile, try getting a regional one first that is based on high academic achievement.
Or even a local one.
What does that have to do with higher education? Make sure the next President talks like me and looks like me? Racists to the core. And that is why UCCI can not get international credibility.
University of The West Indies is just next door. Surely they can help recruit someone from one of their campuses. Maybe Barbados or Trinidad
Best idea. Could lead to increased links resulting in quality education (UK Equivalent) for less cost (compared to USA).
Worst idea, that is what is already happening now, and the quality of education is terrible. We dont need any more 9-5 educators, we need researchers and people who actually like reading and writing and learning new things…that transfers over to the students.
Agreed, UCCI has over regulated itself. They have infantile and strict burdensome rules. In that environment, the least creative employees and clans thrive. A glorified High School. What kind of research or reseachor would be attracted to that? Bring back research, get rid of professional educators who teach about teaching, but have nothing really to add.
Please don’t let the Premier vet and hire the next President, remember Syeed .
Its me!! How big a loan can I get?
This is unclear. What exactly is UCCI asking for?
9.50, you just blew your candidacy…simple question, you failed abysmally.
Maybe we might get a candidate with a Ph.D from Trump University !
First things first. No more fake Ph.D candidates and full accountability with the use of UCCI credit cards.
Not just no more, but get rid of those who have already snuck in with online PhD desginations or are pushing others to get it. There are some teachers who are now holding a PhD from degree-mills that have already gone bust or will go bust in the next decade.
This is so true. The degradation of both masters and doctorates due to substandard online degrees is shocking. I have a high school education and have tutored numerous folks embarking on these graduate degrees who should never have paid their ridiculous tuitions. It is way too easy to get these degrees.
Can we search for a new one for the law school at the same time?
Perhaps “Dr.” Frank or “Dr.” Watler or one of the many other local “Dr’s” would be best suited to the task?
Well they were give them out like smarties recently!
Sounds like he was pushed because, like a typical Bodden Towner, it’s my way or forget it.
Vote Syed!
