University calls for input on search for new president

(CNS): Roy Bodden, the president of the University College of the Cayman Islands, will be retiring next year, and in preparation for his departure the UCCI board is consulting with stakeholders about the job description before it advertises the vacancy. Officials said the next president will be expected to carry out the final strategic plan formed under Bodden’s leadership: “While the College has been stabilised and strengthened under President Bodden, the next president will have a very different role should strategic planning continue to a conclusion along the path it is now taking.”

Calling for stakeholders to offer input, the board said the direction of much of the strategic plan will see the president increase external focus and establish deeper relationships outside the UCCI. “External stakeholders expect to deal directly with the president. As is common at other universities, this leads to a management structure that has both a president with an external focus and a vice-president and provost with an internal focus, while both work as a team,” the board officials stated.

The new president’s mandate will include enhancing the profile of the college, leveraging existing and creating new relationships, obtaining international accreditation, developing innovative approaches to achieving financial sustainability and to delegate effectively while demonstrating leadership. The board will be looking for an experienced academic with at least a relevant masters degree.

Stakeholders who would like to share their views about the recruitment process should contact the board secretary by email at lkong @ucci.edu.ky before 29 November. For more information visit the search page on the college website.

