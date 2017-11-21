Traffic infractions cause cops continued concern
(CNS): Police have once again highlighted the number of traffic infractions over the weekend, Friday to Sunday, with officers making multiple arrests on the roads, from driving without a licence to drunk drivers speeding and causing crashes. Six people were arrested on suspicion of DUI, two for driving while disqualified, one for dangerous driving, one for leaving the scene of an accident and another for possession of ganja. “I believe we are lucky that no one lost their life on the road this weekend because we have been seeing some very irresponsible behavior and dangerous driving,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit.
“We are out conducting regular patrols and doing radar checks because drunk driving is a menace to all of us. Remember, if you are caught driving drunk you will lose your licence for a minimum of one year. Don’t risk it. Be responsible,” the senior officer added.
Highlighting just some of the incidents officers dealt with, the RCIPS said that a 63-year-old man was arrested when he was pulled over for travelling at twice the speed limit on the West Bay Road at about 11:30pm Friday. Having failed a breath test, he was arrested for DUI, dangerous driving and other traffic offences when it was discovered his driver’s licence had expired, along with the vehicle’s certificate of road worthiness and the registration. He is now on police bail.
On Saturday afternoon, 18 November, just before 2:30pm a head-on collision near the cricket pitch on Crewe Road between an orange Honda Element travelling west and Honda Civic traveling east resulted in both cars being badly damaged, though the drivers escaped serious injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the Honda was arrested for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of ganja after the drugs were found when he was searched. He has also been bailed.
At around 3:00 in the morning on Sunday officers were called to a crash on South Church Street involving a white Nissan Fuga and a blue Hyundai Accent. The Hyundai sustained major front-end damage after it pulled out onto South Church Street from Boilers Road. The 31-year-old driver was breathalyzed and found to have a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit. She was arrested for DUI and is now on police bail.
Later that morning, at round 10:00am, officers stopped a silver Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows on Shedden Road near the junction of Mary Street. They found that the 25-year-old driver was driving with an expired license. He was arrested and has since been released on bail.
At about 2:30 Monday morning officers on patrol encountered a blue Mazda Demio stationary in the eastbound lane of Shedden Road in the vicinity of Martin Road. The driver appeared to be asleep, and when awoken by officers he could not produce his driver’s licence. The officers believed the 40-year-old man had been drinking but he refused a breath test. He was arrested for refusing to provide a specimen before being bailed.
The mad bikers were out again yesterday doing wheelies…
If the police were to stop all those who have willfully removed their old-style, front, yellow plates or those who have failed to install their new, front, white plates, Miami-style, it would go a long way to demonstrate that the Police are rescinding their carte blanche to do as you like on the roads, and that vehicle registration is no longer optional. Trucks whistle by me every day with tyres worn down to the canvas, obscured or missing plates, crackling and illegal jake-brakes, while blasting out plumes of black smoke, exposing everyone’s lungs to dangerous nano-particulates. What must you do to get stopped these days? Strap a large bag marked “DRUGS” to your roof and drive on the wrong side of the road at 100 mph? I’m ready to give up, really.
You are so right. In addition, the number of vehicles I have seen in the last 6 months which are not registered (some by a number of years), the amount of times I watch the police pass cars parked on double yellow lines, on the kerbs (preventing pedestrians from using it)… Oh, and cyclists riding against the traffic (often with no lights in the dark). I just don’t understand why these things are invisible to our law enforcement – especially when this should be a government revenue earner.
Glad to see someone else taking notice! Just went out on a short errand which included a stop at the petrol station… wanna know how many “infractions” I saw? First thing was the 2 dumbbells walking on the wrong side of the 50 mph road with absolutely no interest in personal safety, then a truck I pulled put behind, failed to keep a contant speed between 29 and 38, again in the 50 zone, then the cyclists with no reflectors or lights on his bike. Saw 2 cars with a headlamp out, plus many others with misaligned ones or just refusing to dip them. A pickup on the Queen’s Highway parked in a dark hilly area without zero lights on,. Oh… and yesterday without fear of the Law, guy proudly parks next to me in his lovely Land Rover with a registration dick from 2014!!! But it seems the Eastern Districts are lawless! This is without mentioning the amount of mobile users whilst driving, the drivers who think Old Robin Road is a 50mph zone yet its clearly posted as a 30, and the idiotic tailgaters who usually have bright headlamps who thinks its okay to do so because you are obeying the posted speed limit!
