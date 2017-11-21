Traffic infractions cause cops continued concern

(CNS): Police have once again highlighted the number of traffic infractions over the weekend, Friday to Sunday, with officers making multiple arrests on the roads, from driving without a licence to drunk drivers speeding and causing crashes. Six people were arrested on suspicion of DUI, two for driving while disqualified, one for dangerous driving, one for leaving the scene of an accident and another for possession of ganja. “I believe we are lucky that no one lost their life on the road this weekend because we have been seeing some very irresponsible behavior and dangerous driving,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit.

“We are out conducting regular patrols and doing radar checks because drunk driving is a menace to all of us. Remember, if you are caught driving drunk you will lose your licence for a minimum of one year. Don’t risk it. Be responsible,” the senior officer added.

Highlighting just some of the incidents officers dealt with, the RCIPS said that a 63-year-old man was arrested when he was pulled over for travelling at twice the speed limit on the West Bay Road at about 11:30pm Friday. Having failed a breath test, he was arrested for DUI, dangerous driving and other traffic offences when it was discovered his driver’s licence had expired, along with the vehicle’s certificate of road worthiness and the registration. He is now on police bail.

On Saturday afternoon, 18 November, just before 2:30pm a head-on collision near the cricket pitch on Crewe Road between an orange Honda Element travelling west and Honda Civic traveling east resulted in both cars being badly damaged, though the drivers escaped serious injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the Honda was arrested for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of ganja after the drugs were found when he was searched. He has also been bailed.

At around 3:00 in the morning on Sunday officers were called to a crash on South Church Street involving a white Nissan Fuga and a blue Hyundai Accent. The Hyundai sustained major front-end damage after it pulled out onto South Church Street from Boilers Road. The 31-year-old driver was breathalyzed and found to have a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit. She was arrested for DUI and is now on police bail.

Later that morning, at round 10:00am, officers stopped a silver Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows on Shedden Road near the junction of Mary Street. They found that the 25-year-old driver was driving with an expired license. He was arrested and has since been released on bail.

At about 2:30 Monday morning officers on patrol encountered a blue Mazda Demio stationary in the eastbound lane of Shedden Road in the vicinity of Martin Road. The driver appeared to be asleep, and when awoken by officers he could not produce his driver’s licence. The officers believed the 40-year-old man had been drinking but he refused a breath test. He was arrested for refusing to provide a specimen before being bailed.

