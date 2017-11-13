Traffic flow changes accommodate work on LPH

(CNS): As government continues with its road works programme in George Town, the next phase of work on the upgrade of Linford Pierson Highway to four lanes will see traffic flow changes in the area. The National Roads Authority said that from this week, east bound motorists will be diverted onto the new highway, and urged drivers to follow all relevant signs and road markings. All traffic heading westbound on the LPH will need to merge to one lane just after Halifax Road and combine with eastbound traffic, officials said.

All traffic heading eastbound on the Linford Pierson Highway will be diverted to the new highway just before Halifax Road. All traffic existing Halifax Road will need to turn left.

The NRA apologised for any inconvenience this may cause as they work to widen and improve the LPH.

Category: Local News