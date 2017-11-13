Traffic flow changes accommodate work on LPH
(CNS): As government continues with its road works programme in George Town, the next phase of work on the upgrade of Linford Pierson Highway to four lanes will see traffic flow changes in the area. The National Roads Authority said that from this week, east bound motorists will be diverted onto the new highway, and urged drivers to follow all relevant signs and road markings. All traffic heading westbound on the LPH will need to merge to one lane just after Halifax Road and combine with eastbound traffic, officials said.
All traffic heading eastbound on the Linford Pierson Highway will be diverted to the new highway just before Halifax Road. All traffic existing Halifax Road will need to turn left.
The NRA apologised for any inconvenience this may cause as they work to widen and improve the LPH.
See diagram of the Linford Pierson traffic flow due to Road works, Nov 2017
For more information call 946-7780 or email [email protected]
Category: Local News
who cares? … the traffic is currently worse and when they finish people will realise that this was never a solution…..
this road is taking too long! Mr.Alden what’s going on?
Ummmm it says new road flow effective Sunday 12th. Drove it yesterday & today (in both directions) but nothing has changed!!!!!
I drove on Monday evening no change. CBS thank you for keeping the public informed.
Can you ask the NRA one question and give them one comment.When will all the road works be completed?
Please ask them not to start any more road works until they have completed all the road works including L.P. Hwy, S Sound , Crewe RD, and get Mr. D to finish the E Tibbetys Hwy. Some of these projects have taken over three years and we have had enough.
They’re waiting till the weekend again to get that double overtime.
Obviously the rain over the weekend postponed the opening
