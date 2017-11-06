Tourist dies after swimming at Cemetery Beach

(CNS): A visitor from the United States died Saturday and another was treated in hospital after the two men got into difficulties in the water off Cemetery Beach. The emergency services were called to the location at around 4:00pm following reports that two men, one aged 64 and the other aged 57, were experiencing difficulties while snorkelling near the West Bay beach. Fire and police officers as well as members of the public helped get both men to shore and CPR was administered.

Both men were taken to George Town Hospital, where the older man was later pronounced dead. The 57 year old male was discharged from hospital Sunday morning police confirmed. The RCIPS Marine Department is continuing with the investigation.

