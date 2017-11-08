Tenth person arrested in ACC corruption probe

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested in the ongoing corruption probe that is understood to relate to the immigration department and the permanent residency heritage test. In a short statement Tuesday evening, the Anti-Corruption Commission said its investigators had arrested the man, who was described as a public official, on allegations of corruption. He is the tenth person arrested in this case and is facing allegations of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust, all contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law.

The ACC stated that all of the other people who have been arrested in relation to this case since the beginning of this year, when the first five people were taken into custody, have been released on bail. No one has yet been charged in relation to this investigation.

Officials stated that as the inquiry is continuing, no more details will be released about this latest arrest at this time.

