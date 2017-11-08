Tenth person arrested in ACC corruption probe
(CNS): A 39-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested in the ongoing corruption probe that is understood to relate to the immigration department and the permanent residency heritage test. In a short statement Tuesday evening, the Anti-Corruption Commission said its investigators had arrested the man, who was described as a public official, on allegations of corruption. He is the tenth person arrested in this case and is facing allegations of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust, all contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law.
The ACC stated that all of the other people who have been arrested in relation to this case since the beginning of this year, when the first five people were taken into custody, have been released on bail. No one has yet been charged in relation to this investigation.
Officials stated that as the inquiry is continuing, no more details will be released about this latest arrest at this time.
Category: Crime
Maybe they be corrupted by the ex pats taking the high paying jobs and leaving the poor immigration local Caymans no choice but to turn to crime or begging on the streets. 🙂
2
7
The only novelty here is that we now have an ACC actually pursuing some cases. However, we should not ignore that the very basic “Standards in Public Life” Bill from 2014, remains indefinitely deferred from the LA schedule, and is evidently not a priority for this Cabinet. That says a lot about the mindset of Cayman Islands lawmakers in 2017. We’ll therefore temper our enthusiasm until there is a basic code of conduct for all civil servants. The goal, that ought to be shared by all, is to put the ACC “out of business” with nothing to do!
16
0
Didn’t this Premier have a big outrage when the Cayman Compass suggested there was corruption in the Cayman Islands?
16
2
9:25am. He is a sell out like the Speaker. PR, work permits, status, and to hell with the natives. Every money to his limb, I hope his limb is very strong. Every dog has his day, you forgot your Caymanian people, but your day will come.
4
2
It’s the ‘natives’ who are getting arrested because corruption is endemic in this country.
0
0