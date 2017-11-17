Suspect smugglers use cosmetics to hide coke

(CNS): In what appears to be a classic case of drug mules being used to smuggle class A narcotics, the Customs Department arrested two people at Owen Roberts International Airport Saturday after finding around 2lbs of cocaine concealed in hair products bottles. Officers arrested a 25-year-old Jamaican man for the importation of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. A 59-year-old female Jamaican work permit holder was also arrested for being concerned in the importation of cocaine.

The man had arrived on a Cayman Airways flight from Kingston, Jamaica, but when his luggage was x-rayed and searched, the drugs were discovered. Officials did not say whether or not the woman, who is resident here, had arrived on the same flight or the nature of her connection to the man.

Assistant Collector of Customs Gidget Powell, who has responsibility for the Customs Airport Section, confirmed that the two arrests were related.

“Despite the creativity of smugglers, customs officers continue their diligence in an effort to identify and curtail smuggling and other criminal activities at our customs controls,” she said.

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who has responsibility for the Customs Border Protection Portfolio, said that this was not the first time that people have attempted to smuggle illicit drugs in these kinds of products and smugglers often use alternative methods to try to get the drugs passed the authorities.

Commending the officers involved in this seizure, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said they had demonstrated their industriousness and thanked them for their thoroughness.

“As we continue to develop and employ risk management and intelligence led strategies, we anticipate that seizures of contraband at our customs control points will increase,” he added.

Investigations are currently ongoing by the Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Category: Crime, Customs