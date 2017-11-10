Sex offender’s lawyer quits before sentencing
(CNS): Steve McField, defence counsel for Errington Webster, who was convicted in June on charges related to the sexual assault of a teenage girl, was Wednesday granted leave to withdraw as his legal representation. Appearing before Justice Charles Quin at what was scheduled to be Webster’s sentencing, McField instead laid out the reasons for what he called a “complete breakdown of the relationship” between lawyer and client, asking for leave to come off record, citing non-payment and lack of communication as major factors in the discord.
In chronicling the disagreement, McField said that after the guilty verdict everything was “abandoned and left hanging in the air”. While noting he didn’t like to “air my dirty laundry out in the streets”, McField recounted that Webster and his family talked about sorting out finances for the sentencing phase of the trial, after he counselled them against bringing in a lawyer from overseas, which would have been expensive.
The family told him they didn’t have a lot of funds but would work out monthly payments, but in the three months since the sentencing has been postponed, he said, “I have not heard a word from them.” Webster has applied for legal aid, McField said, but he wasn’t prepared to work for that, saying the “relationship with the family had broken down” and even it he were paid now, “my heart would not be in it”.
Crown counsel Darlene Oko addressed the court on Webster’s behalf in an effort to find a way to keep McField as his lawyer. She noted that he was in the best position to advance Webster’s position with respect to sentencing.
At one point Oko and Justice Quin discussed the possibility of McField staying on through the sentencing phase with the subsequent application for costs dealt with by other counsel.
Noting the strained relationship between lawyer and client, the justice said, “I have no appetite to make any enquiries …obviously there has been a breakdown of trust.” He added that it was in the public interest for sentencing to take place as soon as reasonably possible.
Oko suggested that McField could work at legal aid rates, though that might not be palatable to him. To that Justice Quin remarked that McField had referred to a breakdown of the relationship over and above the financial issue.
McField confirmed that point when he told the court that he had previously represented clients for weeks without getting paid and that Webster “completely walked away from responsibility because he did not get the results he wanted” from his trial.
“If I got paid a million dollars I would not stay on this case,” McField added, saying he sought “to withdraw for ethical reasons”, but didn’t want to go into details. “I will not represent this defendant ever again.”
Under those circumstances, Justice Quin said he would allow McField to come off record.
Attorney Jonathon Hughes, who also attended court, said he stood ready to assist; all of the files from Webster’s case would be sent to him.
Justice Quin set 1 December as the new sentencing date.
Webster is now a convicted criminal and his family and church are making excuses for him still. SAD! Violated a child and he is still given the old “Bobo you’ll be okay we still love you” crap! Throw him under the jail and take his family him to pay McField. Those that protect the predators deserve to loose just as hard. When your going to Hell Webster take you supporters with you! Child Molesting PIG!
5
0
Still, the “I only use my right hand” argument was a classic Sacred Vessel Defence.
8
0
And still his church supports him. DISGUSTING !!!!
15
1
Really? Is that true?
1
0
Disgusting, yes. Surprising? No.
6
0
He was only sorry that he got caught. He needs a long time in jail so he can reflect back on the terrible choices he made in his life. I hope the sentence will be a real deterrent for others who will think twice before acting on their impulses.
8
0
He needs to rot in jail like the other sick kiddie fiddlers in Cayman then burn in Hell!
9
0
Cutting someone off when you owe them money is the wrong thing to do. I understand exactly how Mr. McField feels, as I’ve been in his shoes. Screw people that disappear and stop answering after you go out of your way to help them.
12
2
Mr. Mcfield as you would have seen and experienced over the years, the family is not willing to pay you mainly from the fact that Mr. Webster lost the case.
The family should be fair enough to note that the only person who has put himself in this mess is the defendant. Overwhelming evidence is there, so pay up the legal fees. Mr. Mcfield represented Mr. Webster as agreed.
23
1
Feel sorry for this man, for one reason only.
He is but ONE man doing this in Cayman. There are many others who know themselves. They are sick, messed-up individuals. They need help that Cayman does not offer at this time.
Sad affairs.
9
1
What kind of help is that exactly?
0
0
Sixco
11
1
WOW. Just WOW
16
1
Read that loud and clearly “sex offender”. So for anyone else thinking about doing this. Re read that. Because that is what you will be labelled. Why would anyone risk their entire livelihood for it? It is beyond me.
9
0
Wow what? Hope your not angry for the lawyer bailing out on a kiddy fiddler for not paying his dues!
9
2