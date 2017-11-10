Sex offender’s lawyer quits before sentencing

(CNS): Steve McField, defence counsel for Errington Webster, who was convicted in June on charges related to the sexual assault of a teenage girl, was Wednesday granted leave to withdraw as his legal representation. Appearing before Justice Charles Quin at what was scheduled to be Webster’s sentencing, McField instead laid out the reasons for what he called a “complete breakdown of the relationship” between lawyer and client, asking for leave to come off record, citing non-payment and lack of communication as major factors in the discord.

In chronicling the disagreement, McField said that after the guilty verdict everything was “abandoned and left hanging in the air”. While noting he didn’t like to “air my dirty laundry out in the streets”, McField recounted that Webster and his family talked about sorting out finances for the sentencing phase of the trial, after he counselled them against bringing in a lawyer from overseas, which would have been expensive.

The family told him they didn’t have a lot of funds but would work out monthly payments, but in the three months since the sentencing has been postponed, he said, “I have not heard a word from them.” Webster has applied for legal aid, McField said, but he wasn’t prepared to work for that, saying the “relationship with the family had broken down” and even it he were paid now, “my heart would not be in it”.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko addressed the court on Webster’s behalf in an effort to find a way to keep McField as his lawyer. She noted that he was in the best position to advance Webster’s position with respect to sentencing.

At one point Oko and Justice Quin discussed the possibility of McField staying on through the sentencing phase with the subsequent application for costs dealt with by other counsel.

Noting the strained relationship between lawyer and client, the justice said, “I have no appetite to make any enquiries …obviously there has been a breakdown of trust.” He added that it was in the public interest for sentencing to take place as soon as reasonably possible.

Oko suggested that McField could work at legal aid rates, though that might not be palatable to him. To that Justice Quin remarked that McField had referred to a breakdown of the relationship over and above the financial issue.

McField confirmed that point when he told the court that he had previously represented clients for weeks without getting paid and that Webster “completely walked away from responsibility because he did not get the results he wanted” from his trial.

“If I got paid a million dollars I would not stay on this case,” McField added, saying he sought “to withdraw for ethical reasons”, but didn’t want to go into details. “I will not represent this defendant ever again.”

Under those circumstances, Justice Quin said he would allow McField to come off record.

Attorney Jonathon Hughes, who also attended court, said he stood ready to assist; all of the files from Webster’s case would be sent to him.

Justice Quin set 1 December as the new sentencing date.

Category: Courts, Crime