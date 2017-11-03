Saunders calls on CIG to stop private sector’s free ride

(CNS): The representative for Bodden Town West called into question several government policies that he said were mandating people to give money to the private sector for doing nothing. Chris Saunders took aim at the mandatory pension system, which he said was allowing pension companies to get rich for doing nothing by manipulating that policy and the people. He warned that the only entity likely to be around in 35-45 years time to pay anyone their pension would be the government.

“Whether we want to accept it or not we have created a culture in this country where government is mandating too many people in the public to give money to private companies. That is wrong and that needs to stop,” he said, as the former banker addressed his new colleagues during the budget debate Wednesday. He said that if there is a repeat of the financial crisis in 2008, people’s pensions will be wiped out. He said that the last crisis had a serious impact and that was when the plans were still young.

He called on government to consider a national insurance system, adding, “At the end of the day, you just can’t have people paying money into private companies and they are getting reach from other people’s work.”

In his first major speech in the Legislative Assembly, Saunders made it clear that his direct approach in calling out what he sees as major shortcomings in government displayed recently in the Public Accounts Committee hearings will be carried through to the parliament.

In his contribution to the debate the opposition member also called out another free income generator for private companies, which he said government has mandated, namely the need for employers to spend money on compulsory print advertising for vacancies in a local newspaper when they want to apply for a work permit.

“Another simple thing …is the way we have people advertise for jobs for work permit renewals,” Saunders said. “What is to stop the government having those adverts gazetted and making revenue from it. Why should we …guarantee a private company to make tonnes of money off work permit ads when it is something we could be doing ourselves or putting it online?” he asked. “We need to stop this habit of private companies making something for nothing.”

Although government has spoken about making its new human resource agency, the clearing house for all job vacancies, the premier has not yet outlined whether or not the current need for employers to run two consecutive adverts in the print media before submitting a work permit application will continue to be a mandatory requirement.

