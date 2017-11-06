Safety issues cause problem for scrap cars

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is asking the public not to bring scrap metals to the George Town dump until further notice because of problems of safety. But the public agency is also warning people to refrain from abandoning vehicles on private property, along the road way and in other public spaces. “We have not completely stopped the collection of scrap metals and derelict vehicles but have reduced the quantities going to the landfill until we can safely stack the metals and prepare another area for the safe storage of the derelict vehicles,” said DEH Director Roydell Carter.

Apologising to the public for the inconvenience by this temporary delay, officials said they would update members of the public as soon as the department is able to resume collection of scrap metals but gave no indication of when that might be and what owners should do in the meantime.

For additional information, the public can contact the DEH main office by telephone at 949-6696 or by email at [email protected].

