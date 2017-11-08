Rivers points to foreclosure conflicts
(CNS): The financial services minister denied that government is ignoring the issue of banks foreclosing on people’s home loans and the excessive fees that some of the institutions are charging customers, as she said that she has already met with the bankers association about these issues. Tara Rivers said that all the fees charged by banks are now on the CIMA website, bringing transparency and customer power to the issue. But she pointed to a lot more challenges surrounding the problem of foreclosures. “Banks lend money for profit,” the minister told the Legislative Assembly Monday, and they have “a legitimate expectation” to get it back.
Over the last few years the previous PPM administration has been widely criticised for not acting to protect people’s homes. Government has been accused of downplaying the problem and the numbers of people impacted. They were also criticised for pointing an accusatory finger at the borrowers for failing to manage their cash rather than the lenders for wanting to pull the loan deals and get their money back within a short period of default, regardless of the circumstances of the borrower.
The speed with which some banks move to foreclose has been widely reported on CNS, in the broader press, on talk radio and TV, social media, by candidates on the campaign trail and in the LA during the budget debate.
Despite efforts by borrowers who defaulted on a few payments to try to make up the arrears, the lending institutions are quick to repossess the homes and put them on the market, often way below their true value, to recoup the remainder of a loan, even when they has historically been good payers.
For people who suddenly hit hard times, almost always as a result of either a divorce or losing their job, what many see as the callous approach by the banks of selling their homes from under them, even after just a few months in default, has been of particular concern. This more so following repeated reports that attempts by borrowers and others on their behalf to talk to the banks and find a solution have often been ignored.
Some MLAs and victims of the foreclosures have suggested that legislation to introduce defined legal mortgages specifically for home loans is needed, as a mortgage law could help protect defaulters for longer, giving them time to catch up and not lose the equity they may have in their homes. At present most people in Cayman do not have mortgages but instead have ordinary loans secured against the home.
Speaking in the budget debate, Rivers said government had heard these concerns and did recognise the reality of the foreclosure issue for those experiencing it or struggling to keep homes they have worked hard to acquire. But she said there was a difficult tension that had to be acknowledged.
The minister warned that if the lending institution does not have a legitimate right to recover what they lend, then they will stop lending in this market, making it very hard for people to borrow the money they need to buy a house. She said the balance between lender and borrower would always be tense because the banks want their money and the people want to keep their homes.
Rivers said she was looking at ways to deal with these competing interests. In the short term government is proposing that the banks or lending institutions make the terms and conditions on which they lend more public so that consumers understand what they are committing to when borrowing money against a home.
For the medium term she indicated there could be legislative intervention. But, she said, the issue crossed multiple laws, such as those dealing with land and property and banking legislation, so government was going to ask the Law Reform Commission to look at the pieces of legislation currently dealing with buying a home and the financing for it to make recommendations for possible legislative reform.
“We must be mindful of the competing interests,” Rivers said. “To rush into a legislative fix without doing the research may result in unintended consequences, but we will be exploring options.”
Having met with CIMA, Rivers said that action was being taken on the issue of charges and fees, which has become another area of contention for the public at large. Stories of people being charged as much as $10 in fees to cash cheques as little as $25, among other things, has resulted in the publication of a consolidated list of bank fees on CIMA’s website. She said people will be able to compare charges, empowering consumers because they can see who is charging what.
See Rivers’ full contribution to the debate on CIGTV below:
cns…this article is full of false statements… and not by ms rivers surprisingly.
the last thing a bank wants to do is foreclose….that is is their absolute last option.
the real question is why people find themselves in that position?
0
0
Gee! Thanks Tara..for doing absolutely nothing…What a waste of time this one is ..nothing but excuses…
Tara, remember the people sent you their to fix their problems not for you to tell them that you met with the bankers to tell them they need to advertise their fees so that in some fashion they may become more competitive and prices will go down..
Remember the now mothballed Kurt Tibbetts? He tried to do the same thing with the gas companies by forcing them to put up signs…did it change anything? Absolutely not! Just like the two gas companies consistently inflate their prices, the banks do exactly the same thing..unregulated and with the blessing of our useless politicians.
I hate to say it but we have lost any iota of a decent politician in these islands. Tara is full of herself now and power has gone to her head. The banks will feed her the lines they want to hear and make their idle threats of not lending money or that they will leave..Do you see anyone or anything leaving Cayman? Een the iguanas won’t leave!…We are being inundated with new permanent residents and our population and economy continues to grow..We the Caymanian people, however are left to the mercy of these worthless politicians who can’t see any further than their large paychecks and perks. so we continue to suffer while they become fat cats.
Her time will come…mark my words!
0
0
Time for the Government to enact a Housing Trust Law. Have everyone pay into a pool of funds, lend money at a lower interest rate so that those persons who are paying into this Trust can access cheaper funds. Part of the problem in Cayman is the small population. Everything is much more expensive and the native population is feeling the brunt of what happens when big banks are more focused on making money for shareholders rather than being corporate citizens. There is not much risk to spread around and banks are not going to be minded to lower interest rates to appease a few folks.
the Government should establish a Trust along the lines of which obtains in Jamaica and elsewhere. Employees/employers contribute to the Trust and only after you have been contributing for say 2 years can you access the funds in the Trust. At some point in time the only thing that will enable persons from losing their homes is if the risk that banks are taking in lending monies for homes is spread over a large pool of persons. As some folks are hell bent on ensuring that the population remains at 30K, the issue of foreclosures etc will always be an issue.
2
0
I’m sickened by the monthly fees I see from XXXXXX. It’s not like this money goes towards amazing customer service, or products.
As for the foreclosures, it is simple. Live within your means, save money for a rainy day and budget. 99% of people who do this will be fine. Being Caymanian and not being able to pay a mortgage is not related. It happens the world over. Stop complaining, you signed the deal, abide by it.
2
2
What? If you cannot pay your debts you lose your home. That is the deal. Those that try to stay in homes when they default increase the lending costs for the good moral people who pay what they owe. I cannot see why so much energy is wasted on looking after deadbeats.
3
1
She’s a wasted talent lots of fluffy words and another committee must be formed to produce a report to buy time is her style.
Book smarts does not mean you should be in management. SMH
3
0
According to the fee schedule, the stories of $10 to cash a $25 check must be lies. I suspect the stories of foreclosure after a “few” missed payments for less than market value are also lies or exaggerations.
3
0
so in a nutshell, nothing will be done regarding foreclosures for the next several years even after various current MLAs assured the voting public that this issue will be addressed while blowing hot air from their soapboxes prior to the election. Something needs to be done urgently as the foreclosure does not only have a catastrophic effect on the delinquent borrower but also has the domino effect of lowering the other apartment selling prices in a strata through n fault of those property owners.
2
0
In the UK all the major financial institutions have hardship units that will re-negotiate debts when things go wrong for their customers. Typically, and assuming the situation is genuine, the lender will suspend interest and all other charges then accept a token payment of £1 per £1000 owed for an initial period of six or twelve months to give the debtor some breathing space. Does it surprise me that banks here won’t do that? No! This is third-world economics – get used to it.
3
0
Unlike the UK, no Leasehold Land rights either. There are a lot of real estate rules that simply don’t exist in the Cayman Islands.
2
0
Most banks in EU jurisdictions foreclose 6 months after first default, unless you have caught up.
1
0