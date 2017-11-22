Rental company claims car taken by clients

(CNS): George Town police are investigating the case of a missing rental car that was not returned by the customers who rented it. The police did not say which rental firm the 2017 white Hyundai Grand i10 was hired from, nor did they say whether or not the people who rented the car were visitors or residents or what type of ID they had used to secure the rental. In a short release, the RCIPS said they received the report this morning (22 November) about the car, registration 173 136, which was rented on 27 September for one week but has not been returned since.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police