Rental car probably not stolen, say police

(CNS): Following a report earlier this week which indicated a rental car had been stolen, the police said yesterday that the white Hyundai Grand i10 has been located, and said that “at this time it appears that the vehicle was not stolen”. Details about the potential theft in the original report were very limited and in revealing the car had been found in the update, the police did not say where or how the vehicle was recovered. CNS understands from unverified reports that the car may have simply been parked and left at the airport by the visitors ahead of their departure.

