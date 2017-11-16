Renewed calls for missing teen and boater

(CNS): Police are renewing calls for information on two missing people: a teenage runaway reported missing this week and a boater who was reported missing at sea last month. The RCIPS said Thursday that Roseanna Redden (16), from Bodden Town, who is a repeat runaway from the Francis Bodden Children’s Home and was last seen getting into a car on the morning of 14 November outside Clifton Hunter High School, has still not been located. Meanwhile, police are still trying to get information about Thomas Owen Robert Bush, who was last seen on Wednesday, 25 October, before going to sea.

The US Coast Guard was notified early last week and dispatched an aircraft to search an area based on calculations of Bush’s last known location. There have been no sightings, police said, but the USCG has alerted their assets in the Caribbean as well as ships in our area.

Bush, who is from North Side, was last seen in the Windsor Park area wearing jean shorts and a t-shirt. He is believed to have set out to sea in a 28ft canoe that evening with another unknown man.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance in both cases. Anyone with information on either of the missing people can call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

