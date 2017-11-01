Recruitment drive begins for police and security jobs

(CNS): The 2017 Law Enforcement and Public Safety Recruitment Fair has been set for Thursday, 9 November, where government agencies relating to law and order or security and safety will be coming together to promote potential careers to qualified people. The joint drive will be hosted by the prison, police and fire services, as well as Departments of Immigration, Labour and Pensions, Public Safety Communications and Customs. People interested in joining any of these public sector agencies will be able to speak with representatives and learn more about the career options available.

The recruitment fair will take place from 3-7 pm at the Town Hall in George Town, where staff will make brief presentations and demonstrate their specialist skills. They will also be available to answer any questions from potential recruits.

Category: Customs, Fire Service, Immigration, Jobs, Local News, Police, Prison