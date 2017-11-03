Rare Brac plant in need of a name

(CNS): A rare shrub that grows only on one small area of the Bluff on Cayman Brac is in need of a name. High on the cliffs overlooking the community of Spot Bay, a unique Verbesina, the only one that lives in the Cayman Islands, has found a home in the upper rock face. But writing in the most recent issue of the DoE’s Flicker magazine, Fred Burton, the head of the Terrestrial Research Unit, said that this plant has no local name.

“Although it seems never to have commanded enough attention to gain its own traditional name, this is a particularly special plant for Cayman Brac,” he said. “In the entire world, Verbesina caymanensis (as botanists call it) is unique to Cayman Brac; and as far as we know, within Cayman Brac it only occurs on the Spot Bay and Northeast Bay cliffs.”

Burton said it is easy to recognise by its lobed leaves. It produces white flowers in the summer after rains and seems to prefer the rock faces and ledges above the canopy of the forest that grows at the foot of the cliffs.

But like many of Cayman’s unique indigenous and endemic species, this rare plant is under threat from an invasive plant, the shamrock (Tecoma stans), which is not native to Cayman but is competing for the same space. As a larger, faster growing and more aggressive species, over time the shamrock seems likely to win, Burton said, because as trying to control it is extremely challenging due to the cliff face location.

This means that the special Brac plant could be in danger of disappearing without ever having a name. As a result, Burton said, the DoE is launching a competition to give the rare plant a name to call its own.

The contest is open to everyone in the Cayman Islands, and schools are particularly welcome to provide suggestions.

Email suggestions to [email protected] before the end of the year. In January 2018 a committee will pick a winner.

In 2008 a student from Montessori By The Sea was awarded the Grand Price for creating the name “Old George” for the endemic Hohenbergia Caymanensis.

See the full article in the latest edition (#33) of Flicker.

Email [email protected] for a copy of Flicker #33 Access old issues of Flicker on the DoE website

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature