Queen using Cayman investment fund

(CNS Business): Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Queen Elizabeth to apologise to the British people for using tax havens, including the Cayman Islands, to avoid paying taxes to the UK treasury. Revelations that the Queen was among a list of very rich individuals and organisations using offshore vehicles to dodge taxes has come with the release of a trove of information hacked from offshore law firm Appleby and then leaked to journalists. Dubbed the Paradise Papers, the material reveals that the Queen’s private estate had invested $7.5 million in Dover Street VI Cayman Fund LP as part of an offshore portfolio.

Read more and comment on CNS Business

Category: UK, World News