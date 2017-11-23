Public help recover two stolen Hondas

(CNS): Two of the stolen Honda CR-V SUVs that went missing at the weekend have now been found but police are asking the public for more help to find the third one. The purple 1996 Honda CR-V, registration 126-742, remains outstanding police said after recovering the 2001 and 1998 silver Honda CR-Vs. The police thanked the community for its help to find the stolen cars but did not state where they were recovered or how.

If anyone sees or has any information about the whereabouts of the remaining vehicle, they are asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

